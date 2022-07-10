Zika virus has spread to different parts of India

The states of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi have confirmed the presence of the virus, the Down to Earth portal reflected.

The detection of cases in new states confirmed the local spread of the infection, ICMR experts pointed out.

The authors recommended increased surveillance not only for Zika, but also for dengue and chikungunya, other vector-borne diseases transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

A professor at the University of Hyderabad School of Medical Sciences, Dr. B.R. Shamanna, the virus usually manifests itself as a rash or fever in most people, but the infection is particularly worrisome among pregnant women.

Shamanna pointed out that if a woman is infected with the Zika virus in the first trimester, it can harm the fetus, stunt brain development, and make the baby’s survival very difficult, and if it does, it gives more. Congenital anomalies.

The scholars said there is a need to strengthen the linkage of Zika surveillance centers with existing birth defects detection centers in the country to help understand the spectrum of disease in children born to Zika-infected mothers.

Patient symptoms include fever, rash, arthralgia, joint pain, conjunctivitis, myalgia, or muscle pain and weakness.

Other clinical manifestations include headache, diarrhea, respiratory distress, vomiting, and convulsions.

