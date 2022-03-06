Zelensky: Ukraine receives more SpaceX Internet stations for “ruined cities”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will receive more satellite Internet stations from Starlink for “ruined cities” after speaking with SpaceX CEO Elon MuskElon Reeve MuskOn The Money – Pressure to ban Russian imports hits the wall Elon Musk called the UAW to hold a union vote at Tesla The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sights and sounds from Biden’s State of the Union More.

“Talking to Tweet embed. I am grateful to him for his support of Ukraine in word and deed. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities “Zelensky chirp Saturday.

Discuss possible space projects. But I will talk about this after the war.

This comes after Musk said last week that SpaceX’s satellite Internet service Starlink Activated In Ukraine amid reports of internet outages in parts of the country.

A Ukrainian official tweeted about Musk asking for stops after the Russian invasion began.

“elonmusk, while you are trying to colonize Mars – Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! While your missiles are successfully landing from space – Russian missiles are attacking Ukrainian civilians! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address the wise Russians!” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Mikhailo Fedorov, tweeted. to stand.” Fedrov is also the country’s Minister of Digital Transformation.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More stations on the way,” Mask chirp as a response.