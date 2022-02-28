Zelensky signs the application for membership in the European Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed an application for membership formally asking Ukraine to join the European Union amid a Russian invasion of his country.

Andrey Sibiha, Deputy Head of the President’s Office in Ukraine. He said in a tweet Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stevanchuk and Prime Minister Denis Shmyal also signed a joint statement.

“The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has just signed a historic document – Ukraine’s application to join the European Union,” Sibiha wrote on Twitter.

Glory to Ukraine! he added.

The tweet included pictures of the app and the three men signing papers.

In a Facebook post he cited Interfax UkraineSabiha said the documents were on their way to Brussels.

Zelensky had asked earlier on Monday To add Ukraine to the bloc While his country is fighting the invasion of Russia.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing,” Zelensky said during a video speech. New York times. “I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible.”

Russian President Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich Putin Brian Cox Succession Team Member at SAG Awards: Russian Attack on Ukraine ‘Really Appalling’ Five things to know about Ukrainian President Zelensky US urges citizens in Russia to consider leaving ‘immediately’ More I ordered a military operation in Ukraine Last week, what had been a days-long invasion began. While Russian forces entered a number of Ukrainian cities, their efforts were slowed by strong Ukrainian opposition.

Council of the European Union condemned the Russian invasion She described the operation last week as “unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine”.

Russia bears full responsibility for this act of aggression and for all the destruction and loss of life that will result from this act. The council added that he will be held accountable for his actions.

European Union Sanctions approved against key members of Putin’s inner circle last week after the president recognized the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic of Ukraine. After the military operation, the European Council imposed more sanctions on the country, ranging from the financial, energy and transport sectors to dual-use goods, export control, export financing and visa policy.

On Sunday, the European Commission said it is To impose sanctions On Belarus in response to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s support for the Russian invasion. It also revealed further sanctions against Moscow, including banning Russian planes from flying in the bloc’s territory.