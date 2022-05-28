May 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Zelensky says Russian officials are weak

Zelensky says Russian officials are weak

Louie Daves May 29, 2022 2 min read

Mykhailo Podolak, political advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, receives questions from a member of the media after a meeting with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022. REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN/FILE PHOTO

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Kyiv (Reuters) – Ukraine’s presidential adviser and peace negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia could not be trusted, adding that the only way to stop Moscow’s invasion was force.

“Any agreement with Russia is not worth a broken penny,” Podolyak wrote in the Telegram messaging app. Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propaganda?

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other after peace talks faltered, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29. The Kremlin said earlier this month that Ukraine had shown no willingness to continue peace talks, while officials in Kyiv blamed Russia for the lack of progress. Read more

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the only person worth talking to is Russian President Vladimir Putin, because he made all the decisions.

“It doesn’t matter what their foreign minister says. It doesn’t matter that he sends us a negotiating group… all these people are unfortunately no one,” he told Dutch television in an interview filmed on Friday.

Putin says that Russian forces are conducting a special operation to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian ultra-nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call this a false pretext.

See also  Heavy fighting sparks fire outside nuclear plant in Ukraine - officials

“Russia has proven to be a barbaric country that threatens global security,” Podolyak said. “A barbarian can only be stopped by force.”

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Additional reporting in Kyiv by Max Hunder and Ottawa by David Leunggreen; Writing in Melbourne by Lydia Kelly Editing by Francis Kerry and Chizu Nomiyama

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

May 28, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Biden’s Treasury renews Chevron’s oil license to operate in Venezuela

May 28, 2022 Louie Daves
7 min read

EXCLUSIVE: How a Russian billionaire protected his assets from European sanctions

May 28, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Zelensky says Russian officials are weak

May 29, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Tragedy in India over catastrophic fire; At least 26 people have been killed

May 29, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Bitcoin [BTC] Chances of a short-term recovery look bleak thanks to…

May 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Star Wars’ Sabine Wren in Ahsoka

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Kelley