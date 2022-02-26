February 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Zelda: Majora's Cutscene Mask when switching apparently "more refined to N64" from Wii Virtual Console emulation

Zelda: Majora’s Cutscene Mask when switching apparently “more refined to N64” from Wii Virtual Console emulation

Jack Kimmons February 26, 2022 2 min read
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask as seen in the Switch Online Expansion bundle (Photo: Nintendo)

nintendo yesterday Another game added to the Switch Online expansion And update the N64 library to version 2.0.0.

it was there All kinds of improvementsbut this latest update is even better Than expected, it seems. According to “Zelda 64 Scholar” and Twitter user FIG (As explained by Nintendo dataminer oat dome), emulation The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask On Switch Online it’s actually “more accurate to N64” in one “situation” than it was on the Wii Virtual Console version.

Warning – Majora mask spoilers in the video below:

OatmealDome: “Majora’s Mask – Here’s a situation where the Switch version is actually *better* than previous versions and more refined for the N64, thanks to a patch that Nintendo added. It fixes a scene that runs too quickly, causing it to end too early.”

It’s impressive if that’s the case – the Wii Virtual Console N64 library is still considered by many as the “best” generation of Nintendo N64 emulation. You can read more about this in our previous posts.

As OatmealDome further explains, the accuracy found in the Switch version of Majora’s Mask is good news for fans who have been demanding an experience more like the original Nintendo 64 version, but not so great for the speed community, where it technically takes longer to complete.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask as seen in the Switch Online Expansion bundle
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask as seen in the Switch Online Expansion bundle (Photo: Nintendo)

you can see the Many other improvements in yesterday’s story. This is yet another example of the effort Nintendo is now apparently putting into this paid service to not only improve it but in this case make it even better than previous emulations of N64 games.

Are you ready to give the Switch Online Expansion Pack another look after the latest update? Are you already subscribed? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

See also  China's Realme launches its first high-end smartphone abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Leaked schematic image claims to show true size of iPhone 14 ‘notch + pill’ cut-out design

February 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

The award list for Gran Turismo 7 – GTPlanet has been leaked

February 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Where is your Steam Deck pre-order email? Valve explains

February 26, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

6 min read

The Russian Central Bank is targeted by the White House and its allies

February 27, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Describes why Indian students in Ukraine left the country

February 27, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Nvidia confirms it is investigating an ‘incident’ said to be a cyber attack

February 27, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

February 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley