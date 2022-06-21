YouTuber made his PS5 Slim less than an inch thick

Sony usually follows up on its PlayStation consoles with a slim version after a few years, but that time hasn’t come yet. PS5 Until now. While we’re all waiting for a slimmer PS5 that fits better in small spaces, a YouTuber called DIY Perks already built for himself. He dismantled the standard PlayStation 5 and replaced whatever needed to be replaced to get rid of the bulk of the console. He swapped out components for like parts and his homemade creations, including a rather bulky console casing, to come up with a device that’s just 1.9cm thick.

However, putting the current machine’s power supply and cooling system together with the rest of the console components won’t result in a “skinny” version of the PS5. So, what Perks did was build his own water cooling system and put the power supply into a tall, thin outer case that could fit behind the TV, where it wouldn’t be noticeable. While he had some issues that took time to resolve, he was eventually able to get the console to work. Its cooling system was more efficient than the standard PS5, based on the temperatures it took when testing with it Forbidden horizon west.

Unfortunately, Perks’ PS5 Slim is one of a kind and not easy to imitate. You can check out his process in the video below if you need ideas or just want to freak out.