YouTube Picture-in-Picture testing on iOS for premium subscribers has ended, and the full rollout isn’t ready yet

Although a Tweet now deleted From a YouTube support account that seems to indicate otherwise, YouTube Premium subscribers can no longer sign up to test YouTube’s picture-in-picture feature on iOS. Picture in picture disappeared from YouTube List of available experimental featuresWhere he was Previously listed Expiry date April 8. 9to5Google Reports Some users are seeing a “Feature you are trying to turn off” banner to let them know that the test is over. Both 9to5Google And Me more Add that the feature still works on accounts that were previously signed up for the test.

The tweet was posted in response to a user asking for a file Feature pre-test, which was available to YouTube Premium subscribers. Just last month, the search giant brought picture-in-picture support to YouTube TV on iOSAccording to Google spokesperson Alison Toh, the tweet was referring to YouTube TV – not the main YouTube app. TeamYouTube support account Tweeted again now Corrected information:

Are you using an iOS smartphone? If so, the Picture-in-Picture feature is still up and running and will be available within days across all iOS 15+ devices. Tweet back @ us if needed. – TeamYouTube (TeamYouTube) April 10 2022

Just to clarify – what’s currently rolling out is picture-in-picture on YouTube TV for iOS 15+ devices. If you are referring to the YouTube app, it is only available to premium members on Android mobile phones. https://t.co/wB9vUWtm3U – TeamYouTube (TeamYouTube) April 11, 2022

Picture-in-picture support for video services is generally available at the system level for both iPhones and iPads, but YouTube support for this feature she has also intermittent, requires workarounds such as viewing it through a browser rather than its local app. But testing YouTube Premium made the feature smoother, and allowed viewers to continue watching after moving away from the main YouTube app.

YouTube testing of Picture-in-Picture support for premium users was always supposed to be limited. First announced in June last yearthe trial period was originally set to Expires on October 31 before extending it. But even though the test was only for premium users, last month Youtube repeated It hopes to roll out the feature to all US iOS users, including non-privileged users, “in the coming months.”

Update April 11th 8:12AM ET: Updated with YouTube confirming that Picture-in-Picture will launch “within days”. The title has also been updated.

Correction on April 11th at 3:05pm ET: The updated version of the above story cited a tweet from YouTube Support indicating that picture-in-picture support will be available within days. Google clarified that the account’s tweet was referring to the announcement that YouTube TV had previously rolled out picture-in-picture on iOS. It is still planned to roll out to all US users on iOS “for the coming months”.