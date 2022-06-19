YouTube Music recommendations appear in Quick Settings

In recent days, YouTube Music has rolled out its wide support for Android 12 media recommendations A feature that prominently highlights recent albums and playlists for instant playback.

These media recommendations appear automatically after you connect an audio device, such as headphones or other speaker systems, via Bluetooth. The app icon and name are in the top left corner where you get three recently played YouTube Music works towards the right. Opening the quick settings gives you six in all, while the built-in card can also appear on the lock screen.

A tap immediately starts playing in the background by switching you to the Now Playing controls and keeping you in Quick Settings. These media recommendations will stay for a few minutes and you can swipe to get to them again, although they now appear after the playback controls, and start a different path.

It is visually reminiscent of Redesigned “Listen Again” shelf And the material that widget. Recommendations can be disabled from the Settings app > Sound and vibration > Media and Turn off Show Media Recommendations.

As of today, these YouTube Music recommendations are showing up pretty much constantly after connecting the headphones to Android 12 (Pixel 6 Pro in the June security patch). They have appeared more widely for Google’s streaming service than in the past, while some Spotify users have seen them as well. The card should appear at full height on Android 13, as we haven’t yet turned it on.

