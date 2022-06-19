June 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

YouTube Music recommendations appear in Quick Settings

YouTube Music recommendations appear in Quick Settings

Jack Kimmons June 19, 2022 2 min read

In recent days, YouTube Music has rolled out its wide support for Android 12 media recommendations A feature that prominently highlights recent albums and playlists for instant playback.

These media recommendations appear automatically after you connect an audio device, such as headphones or other speaker systems, via Bluetooth. The app icon and name are in the top left corner where you get three recently played YouTube Music works towards the right. Opening the quick settings gives you six in all, while the built-in card can also appear on the lock screen.

A tap immediately starts playing in the background by switching you to the Now Playing controls and keeping you in Quick Settings. These media recommendations will stay for a few minutes and you can swipe to get to them again, although they now appear after the playback controls, and start a different path.

It is visually reminiscent of Redesigned “Listen Again” shelf And the material that widget. Recommendations can be disabled from the Settings app > Sound and vibration > Media and Turn off Show Media Recommendations.

As of today, these YouTube Music recommendations are showing up pretty much constantly after connecting the headphones to Android 12 (Pixel 6 Pro in the June security patch). They have appeared more widely for Google’s streaming service than in the past, while some Spotify users have seen them as well. The card should appear at full height on Android 13, as we haven’t yet turned it on.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

See also  Elden Ring Mod for the seamless 4 player co-op game enters beta this week

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

We all want a new Nvidia Shield tablet and now is the perfect time

June 19, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Online switch should take advantage of GameCube and Wii and offer ‘more’ N64 content, says former NoA chief

June 18, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Cuphead studio cares about its employees more than any delay

June 18, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

YouTube Music recommendations appear in Quick Settings

June 19, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Mexico City sets world record after attending 14,299 group boxing sessions

June 19, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

More than 40 people have been killed in heavy rains in India and Bangladesh.

June 19, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Coronavirus updates: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two coronavirus vaccines for very young children

June 19, 2022 Iris Pearce