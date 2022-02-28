You can’t trust Reset This PC on Windows (for now)

If you reset Windows 10 or 11, your data may not be completely deleted from the PC, which is certainly less than ideal if you are selling or giving your Windows PC to someone else. Generally, you don’t want the recipient to access your data, but that’s exactly what happens.

According to Microsoft Known issue page“Synchronized OneDrive files may not be deleted when the ‘Remove everything’ option is selected when the device is reset.”

detail in The case pageWhen you try to reset a Windows device with apps that contain folders with redistribution data, such as OneDrive or OneDrive for Business, files downloaded or synced locally from OneDrive may not be deleted when the ‘Remove everything’ option is selected, the company says. Selection.”

Basically, if you have files in . format OneDrive Downloaded locally, they may not be deleted when you reset your PC, no matter which reset option you choose.

Only files stored in the cloud will not persist, according to Microsoft. “OneDrive files that are ‘cloud only’ or that are not downloaded or opened on the device are not affected and will not persist, as the files are not downloaded or synced locally,” the company says.

To prevent this issue from leaving files on your computer, you can sign out or unlink OneDrive before Reset your Windows device.

The affected versions are Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10 version 20H2. All currently supported versions of Windows may experience this problem until Microsoft is fixed.

Regarding the fix, Microsoft says, “We are working on a solution for an upcoming release and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

