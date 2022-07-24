July 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Xzibit’s estranged wife says he’s lying to avoid huge alimony

Cassandra Kelley July 24, 2022 2 min read

Xzibit He lies to the court about his financial situation just to avoid writing some big checks for his estranged wife for spousal maintenance…at least according to her.

The estranged wife of the former “Pimp My Ride” star, Krista JoynerClaims in Xzibit’s new legal documents make it look like he went through a hard time when in fact he got millions in cash.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Krista claims that Xzibit’s brother told her he takes more than $1 million a month from cannabis companies and stores the money in multiple locations using bank-sized vaults. She says her brothers also told her that he personally stored $20 million for Xzibit in various vaults and brought X cash on demand.

Xzibit Krista Carpenter

In the docs, you paint a financial picture of Xzibit that is very different from the one he painted. As we first reported, the rapper claims to be Don’t earn any money of his own weed ventures and struggles to make ends meet.

Krista, who filed for divorce in February 2021, says X is lying about going behind his back to get a new lease on a 2021 Bentley, dragging her feet on selling the family home and living in the mansion with her new boyfriend.

She claims that Xzibit is full of nonsense… and accuses him of trying to sway the opinion of the court so that he doesn’t have to cut her huge monthly checks.

His estranged wife says she who is going through a tough time financially…claiming that she recently lost her job and has no income to support herself or her son.

And get this… Krista claims that Xzibit has been ignoring her requests for gas money, food, and hair styles for their son, and says she had to turn to lawyers to beg X to pay for their children’s inhalers.

We arrived at Xzibit Camp…so far no word has been received.

