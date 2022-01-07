Xiaomi is launching this unique model in India

Although Xiaomi sells worldwide, the Indian market is somewhat special. Chinese brand India has launched a special Xiaomi 11 model. We are talking about Xiaomi 11i hypercharge in India. And for that country it has not yet reached the superfast load of 120W. You will do it for the first time with this model, which will allow the new terminal to be fully charged within 15 minutes! And let’s see what features this new model brings.

Design and screen of the new XIaomi terminal

It is a step forward in terms of design for this market. It’s called the 11i, but its design is really similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T, with a flat screen, corners designed for the edges of the phone and a rectangular rear camera module, as well as a perforated screen. Hole of the area.

In terms of screen segment, this mobile comes with AMOLED and a full HD + panel of 6.67 inches, and with an excellent refresh rate of 120 Hz, be aware of this, the touch aspect ratio is not less than 360. Hertz, plus ultra-narrow bezels.

Under the hood A MediaTek processor

What do we get if it is uncovered? A processor ordered from MediaTek, the version with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a sufficiently powerful Dimensity 920, which can expand up to 1 TB since it supports an additional memory card, which we thought was already gone. From most terminals and especially from Xiaomi terminals. That’s enough, it supports 3GB of expandable RAM thanks to MIUI 12.5.

As for autonomy, it offers a 4500 mAh battery that can charge fast at 120 W, in fact, that’s where its name came from. It comes with a new IP53-certified steam room cooling system and Dolby Atmos speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It does not come with MIUI 13

This is important because even though the Chinese brand has recently introduced MIUI 13 with Android 12 for most new mobiles, this will not be the case for this new Xiaomi. They do not advertise otherwise.

Cameras: Full power with Samsung sensor

In the cameras segment, the back has a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 main sensor, which is a real craziness, plus another 8-megapixel wide-angle and a third 2-megapixel tele macro. Turning it around, the selfie camera will be accustomed to us in other markets, with support for 16MP, 4K videos, portrait mode, night mode and other functions.

Prices in India

In terms of price, we know that it will come to the Indian market in rupees, starting at Rs 24,999 for the access model and going up to Rs 28,999 for the top model of all.