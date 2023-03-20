Xi Putin meeting: The Chinese president stressed close ties with ‘dear friend’ Putin during his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine invasion.

(CNN) Xi Jinping He and Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin and touted close ties and shared strategic visions between China and Russia, the first day of a state visit that Beijing has framed as a peacemaking project despite deep mistrust in Kiev and the West.

For the first time since Moscow, Xi launched an attack without provocation Ukraine invasion Last year, just days after the International Criminal Court in The Hague indicted the Russian president committing war crimes In Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ukraine is expected to be a major point of discussion during Xi’s visit, which will be closely watched for any possible impact on the country. firm struggle which have claimed tens of thousands of lives and caused a massive humanitarian crisis.

“In the past few years, China has made a huge leap forward,” Putin told Xi, sitting across from him in the Kremlin on Monday afternoon. “All over the world this arouses interest and, unfortunately, even envy.”

Xi called Putin his “dear friend” and said, “Under your leadership, Russia’s development has improved remarkably.”

China described the trip as “a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace”, amid a push by Beijing to frame itself as a major proponent of resolving the conflict. But Xi’s trip is likely to be seen in some Western capitals as a staunch endorsement of the Russian leader in the face of widespread international condemnation of his war.

Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken said the visit showed China’s intention to provide “diplomatic cover” for alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

That President Xi travels to Russia days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Putin indicates that China feels no responsibility in holding the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, and rather than condemning it, it would rather present it, Blinken said at a State Department news conference. The US Human Rights Report 2022 issued “diplomatic cover for Russia to continue committing those same crimes.”

Putin again claimed to Xi that he was “always open to the negotiation process” during a publicly announced portion of Monday’s meeting, despite his repeated refusal to engage with Kiev over withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

“We have closely studied your proposals for a settlement over the acute crisis in Ukraine,” Putin told Xi.

“Of course we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue. We know that you are based on the principles of justice and adherence to the basic points of international law,” Putin said. “We will definitely discuss all these issues, including your initiative.”

Western leaders have expressed doubts about China’s potential role as peacemaker and its alleged neutrality. Instead, the United States and its allies have been warning since last month that China is Consider sending lethal aid to Russia for its war effort, which Beijing denied.

Kiev is also expected to watch the proceedings closely, and stressed on Monday that any peace plan must begin with a Russian exit from its territory.

“We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to end the war of aggression against Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told CNN Monday.

“Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity should be at the heart of every diplomatic effort,” he said. “We are willing to engage in closer dialogue with China in order to restore peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the recent UN General Assembly resolution on this issue.”

On the table

Xi’s visit comes days after the International Criminal Court made Putin wanted by the 123 countries that recognize the court, deepening the Russian leader’s isolation from the West as he pursues a bloody and costly war in Ukraine.

The Chinese leader is expected to meet Putin later in the afternoon, local time. He was greeted upon his arrival at Vnukovo airport near Moscow by Dmitry Chernyshenko, one of Russia’s ten deputy prime ministers, and a Russian military contingent, but Putin himself was not present for the meet and greet.

Russian media later showed Xi’s convoy driving through the city three days before the meetings, where he is expected to promote a supposed framework to end the conflict that has drawn a lukewarm reception from the West.

China has recently sought to revamp its image, presenting itself as a pacifist and defending its relationship with Russia as good for global stability. Last month, Beijing released a Vaguely worded position paper On the “political solution” to the conflict in Ukraine.

On Friday, after announcing Xi’s visit to Moscow, the White House expressed concerns about possible proposals from China that would be “one-sided and only reflect the Russian perspective.”

For example, John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said the cease-fire proposal — which China has repeatedly called for — would only provide a way for Russia to regroup before launching retaliation.

On Monday, after Xi arrived in Moscow, US Secretary of State Blinken said the “elements” of China’s peace proposal for war were in line with efforts that Washington would support.

“China’s proposal includes elements that we have long supported, including ensuring nuclear safety, resolving the humanitarian crisis, and protecting civilians, and in fact, the first element calls for upholding the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all provinces,” Blinken said.

But he said that any calls for a cease-fire “that do not include the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian soil will effectively support the ratification of the Russian invasion” because “it would allow President Putin to rest and replenish his forces, and then resume the war at a more beneficial time for Russia.”

“The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, supported by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms,” ​​Blinken said.

Xi must tread carefully

The visit is expected to provide a platform for the two countries to further deepen their close strategic alignment, which includes diplomatic coordination, joint military training and strong trade.

In a statement issued after the Chinese president landed on Monday, the Chinese president said: “Faced with a turbulent and changing world, China is ready to continue working with Russia to resolutely safeguard the international order.”

Both Putin and Xi hailed the “new impetus” their meeting will bring to their bilateral relationship in separate messages released to national state-run media ahead of the visit.

Both have also used speeches to denounce “hegemony” – a reference to their shared goal of pushing back against what they see as a US-led world order.

Xi will need to be careful during his visit to Moscow. At stake for the Chinese leader is whether he can strengthen relations with a partner that China views as crucial to countering that perceived US hegemony, while not alienating a Europe that has become increasingly wary of the China-Russia relationship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated his 66th birthday alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 2019.

Putin launched his invasion days after Xi announced an attack “Unlimited” partnership last february.

Since that time, China has claimed neutrality, but has supported the Kremlin’s rhetoric blaming NATO for the conflict, refused to condemn the invasion, and continued to support Moscow financially through Significant increase in purchases of Russian fuel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has in the past publicly expressed interest in speaking with Xi about the conflict, although communication between the two countries has not reached a level higher than the Ukrainian ministerial level since the war began.

Ukrainian, Chinese and American officials all declined last week to confirm a possible virtual meeting between Zelensky and Xi, following a Wall Street Journal report that the two were planning to speak for the first time following Xi’s then-possible visit to Moscow.

close harmony

In contrast, this week’s state visit marks the 40th meeting between Putin and Xi since the Chinese leader came to power in 2012.

the personal chemistry The relationship between the two authoritarian leaders is widely seen as a key driver of closer ties between the two countries in recent years – and will also be closely examined during the visit.

Previous meetings between leaders have fully showcased that relationship, including taking photos Putin serves something with ice cream On his 66th birthday during a 2019 meeting in Tajikistan, the two cooked Russian pancakes together on the sidelines of a forum in Vladivostok in 2018.

The two last met in person in September during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which is part of the Xi’s first foreign trip After nearly three years without travel during the pandemic.

Putin, who referred to Xi as his “good old friend” in his message released in state Chinese media on Monday, is expected to play the meeting domestically as proof that Russia is not isolated on the world stage.