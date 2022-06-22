Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Everything we learned in today’s Nintendo Direct

Several new details about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have been revealed as part of a special Nintendo Direct. From the core cast of six characters to their fighting abilities and the world they live in, here’s everything we learned today.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Main Characters

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place in a world torn by conflicts between two nations; Agnus and Kevis. The six main characters are initially two opposing sides of the conflict, but soon realize that they share a common destiny and must work together to defeat the true enemy.

The first group consists of: Noah, the brave, unseen; Scream and call Eunie; Wallans, stout and burly. Their first opponents are the kind and affectionate Mio. Taeyeon’s genius battle tactic; And Cena, a petite person with great strength.

Joined together, the six fight as a full party in their quest to reach Swordmarch, a land pierced by a huge stone sword.

Besides these main characters, there is a list of heroes who play the role of the seventh member of your group. While you can recruit a large number of heroes, only one can be in your group at any one time. Quite a few have been featured in Direct, including Ashera, Valdi, Riku, Manana, Fiona, Alexandria, and Gray. Little detail has been given on what they contribute, but the heroes have their own specialties. Valdi, for example, is a war doctor, while Alexandria is an experienced one who can inflict more critical strikes.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Battle Classes & System

All the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fit into the classic RPG trilogy category: attackers, defenders and healers. But within those broad categories there are more specific ones. Examples given by Direct include the Swordfighter, a balanced striker who leads the fight; exhale, a defensive specialist who can evade and counter enemy attacks; Medical gunner, who can restore allies and strengthen abilities at range; Tactic, which disables enemies and supports allies with paper spells; Heavy Guard, which uses massive weapons to defend and defeat allies; and ghouls, who can crush the enemy’s defenses.

Each character can switch between classes, and each character in the party is recommended to learn multiple classes to allow for an integrated team.

Classes allow characters to use the arts; Special abilities that are assigned to the switch’s face buttons. Together, Stringing Arts creates combos, and fits into a system in which you smash and drop enemies before releasing them into the air and then smashing them back to the ground. Linking attacks together is a surefire way to destroy enemies.

Fusion Arts takes this system to the next level, allowing you to combine different arts into one attack.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s battle system is a real-time system, and you can switch among the group members freely at any time. So far, at least from the shots in Direct, it looks like a nice, fun system.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Ouroboros Interlinking

By far the coolest direct detection of correlation is. An ability that allows two party members to fuse together into an Evangelist-like creature/mechanic called Ouroboros. Specific pairs of characters can do this, and depending on which character is chosen to be the dominant mind in the pair, the abilities of the Ouroboros can change. As such, you’ll want to choose the right “pilot” for the mission. Cross-linking is only a temporary deal, so you’ll need to get the most out of Ouroboros before the timer runs out, but they can join in chain attacks to create extremely malicious combos.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Expansion Pass and Collectors Edition

Direct has also announced an expansion card, which will cost $29.99 / £26.99. It includes a new story scenario, which will be released by the end of 2023. At launch, the card will add “useful items” and outfit color variants. By the end of 2022, a new challenging battle, new hero, new missions, and new outfits will be added as well. And by the end of April 2023, a new Challenge Battle, Champion, Quests, and Outfits are also promised to arrive.

When Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29, a Collector’s Edition that comes with a HardBook and SteelBook case will be available. It’s exclusive to the My Nintendo Store, so keep an eye on the website for pre-orders.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was first announced earlier this year on the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. It is the sequel to the well-loved Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and while it is set in the future of the world depicted in previous games, it features a new cast and story.

Matt Purslow is the UK news and features editor for IGN.