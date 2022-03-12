Xbox Series X console gets a major upgrade

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console got some upgrades. With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft opted to slightly develop the Xbox One controller, which is the exact opposite strategy of PlayStation, which broke away completely from DualShock 4 on PS4 with DualSense for PS5. However, Microsoft is slowly boosting the Xbox Series X console | S with improvements. For example, Microsoft just updated the console’s firmware with “fixes and updates that provide performance improvements”. That’s not all.

In addition to some mysterious performance improvements, Microsoft has also given the Xbox Series X | S new feature. More specifically, you can now reset the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console share button and assign a wide range of custom actions to it. Thanks to the Xbox Accessories app, you can now reassign the purpose of the button to mute the TV, open your friends list, and do many other things.

For those who don’t know, the share button allows you to take a screenshot by clicking on it and record by holding it down. Of course, not everyone finds this very useful, which is why being able to reset this button is a very useful feature. Combine this with performance improvements, and it’s a huge plus for everyone who uses the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller.

These console improvements are only a small part of A bigger update for Xbox consoles. The update also significantly upgrades the Quick Resume function and provides a new audio setting.

