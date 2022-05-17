Xbox Game Pass revealed for the rest of May 2022, including 6 first day of new releases

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for May has been revealed as we pass the middle of the month, and it includes five titles available now, with more to follow as we move deeper into the month. There will be six launch days – one in May alone, including a major third-party game that will be at full price on other platforms.

Today on Xbox Game Pass for PC is Her Story, a non-linear mystery/crime fantasy about a woman who is interviewed by the police seven times. Players gather clues together each time to discover… her story. Also today on Game Pass is Jurassic World Evolution 2 for cloud, console, and PC.

Here’s what taps into to get Game Pass for the rest of May 2022

There are two new Day One releases on Game Pass today as well, the first being Little Witch in the Woods on console and PC through Game Preview. This is a game about a novice witch who explores a mystical forest. Today’s new edition is a first-person photography sandbox game Umurangi Generation: Special Edition for cloud, console, and PC.

In addition, EA’s original Skate is now available on Game Pass through EA Play via the cloud, making it easy to try as it doesn’t require a local download.

Then on May 19, Farming Simulator 22 was added to Game Pass’s catalog across the cloud, console, and PC, while the gothic horror game Vampire Survivors arrives that day as well on PC. On May 24, Game Pass added two additional new releases for Day One, including the tactics/card game Floppy Knights for cloud, console, and PC; and Hardspace: Shipbreaker on PC. On May 26, Sniper Elite 5 is coming to Game Pass for console and PC as another new one-day release, and a very high-profile release at the time.

Cricket 22 joins PC Game Pass on May 27, while Pac-Man: Museum + completes the month as a new release for the first day of the month on that day across cloud, console, and PC.

As mentioned, this is The second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions for May 2022; The first set of additions included Trek to Yomi and NHL 22, among others. in addition to, Xbox Live members can now get more games with Gold titles In May 2022.

A few games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31 as well

