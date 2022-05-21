WWE SmackDown Summary and Reaction: Unite, Shutdown, Oh My God!

This week’s episode of Friday night smackdown It was all about further establishing the already well-established faction which was the bloodline. Paul Heyman used to call Roman Reigns the greatest of all time, throwing in names like The Rock to make that claim.

We will still be correct in thinking that the match will come sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Heyman also put the opportunity The Usos would have had on this show here to become the greatest tag team ever. He made it clear that either they would become that by defeating the RK-Bro and uniting the titles, or they simply wouldn’t return home to the so-called “Island of Relevancy”.

It was one hell of a hit in the opening promo from the master himself, who put everyone in their place while promoting a main event match that already had all the hype you need. Reigns took it a step further by explaining exactly what he was expecting. The pressure was constant.

It was a great opening clip.

It was especially cool because you wouldn’t know, Reigns would never let his cousins ​​do the job themselves. He would always show up and make sure they win, because The Bloodline has a reputation to back it up and is the guy to back it up.

So he showed up when the time was right, cheated and they won. Details will be lost in history — and the winners will write them down anyway.

The breed stands tall.

And that’s a damn thing for all of us. SmackDown is still very much interesting because of their existence and this even creates intrigue in Orton & Riddle’s next step.

I’ll be fine for that.

I fully understand that WWE is a company and the way the business is run dictates the authorities that have to play PR games to make the company look as good as possible at all times. Sometimes that means Michael Cole completely burying two of the best stars in the women’s division for walking out on a show they were scheduled to work on because they weren’t happy with the way they were treated.

I get it.

Still bad.

It still feels ugly.

It still feels wrong.

There is no need to have Cole make comments like “They’ve let us all down” while claiming that they “disappointed millions of fans and fellow WWE Superstars” with their decision. The only reason to do this is to make Banks and Naomi look like the enemy, and all it will do is motivate a section of the fan base eager to defend every WWE move against two superstars who will surely come back. to work in the end.

Whether or not you agree with the decision to withdraw—and I will at least admit there are enough valid points regarding how professionally they did what they did—there is something to be said about the number of wrestlers in recent memory who have decided they are better off just letting them go as quickly as you can carry them. Their legs – Tony Storm, Jeff Hardy – from spending one more second dealing with the bullshit that comes with working in WWE.

How will what they did on air on that show help anyone feel comfortable working there? Do they even care?

all the rest

Sami Zayn, dressed in a Bloodline shirt and still believed to represent the crew, confronted Shinsuke Nakamura in an attempt to deal with even Reigns and his co-workers. You won’t have to. Naturally, he was beaten up in a comical way. After constantly trying to win by counting, Zayn had to scramble to the ring to avoid counting himself. He soon met Kinshasa and was suspended. It’s unbelievable.

Did you just watch a promotion where Baron Corbin came forward and chose the name “Big Bald Wolf” that Madcap Moss gave him and made him run while saying “I blew and took him in an ambulance”? Bah Jude, I think I did. Also, how many years in a row has the Andre Cup been breached? I feel like it happens every year.

Gunther beats the trash out of Drew Gulak before Ricochet is shocked. It seems WWE mentions the Intercontinental Championship and the Gunther match against Ricochet is intriguing just for that massive style gap. I’m ready to see how that match will play out.

LA Knight is finally here, and his new name is Max Dupri, CEO of the male modeling agency. He was amusing enough in NXT, so I’m totally willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he’ll make it through. Stay tuned.

How can anyone watch Schutzi eviscerate Raquel Rodriguez straight in the face the way she did and think she deserves anything less than constant TV time? Instead, we get Rodriguez who is always smiling, and not terribly interesting, with her schozzy status. For my money it should be different but your mileage may vary.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland and BUTCH are now known as “Brawling Brutes”. I’m not crazy about it, but it’s okay. Xavier Woods scored a win over BUTCH but the heel was long because it was 3v1 and BUTCH, the insane, got some revenge when they came out.

Nonsense away WWE cast Cole on Banks & Naomi, this was a pretty good show. But he threw that nonsense, and it’s hard to ignore.

B-grade

Your turn.