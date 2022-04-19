WWE Raw’s audience in India increases with the appearance of Veer Mahan



India Provides a huge market for any product that works on TV. Many wrestling companies, not only being there, but also trying to gain space by creating more spectators WWEImpact Wrestling (with the Ring Ka King project) or All Elite Wrestling, a company trying to gain an audience in India using Satnam Singh’s image after the deal between Discovery and Warnermedia.



WWE is testing the same effect with Veer Mahan, The wrestler made his debut with his new character on Monday night Raw after WrestleMania Sunday. With Jinder Mahal, who played a key role in the final edition of SmackDown on Friday night facing the WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

According to a report by BARC (The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India) Visitors to the last episode of Monday Night Raw in India have increased by 9% compared to the previous week. Veer Mahan played his first match against Dominic Mysterio and won relatively easily by submitting. This fight has already been announced and the audience may have changed for that reason.

Veer Mahan is the first Indian player to play professional baseball in the United States (2009). A series of injuries hampered his progress as a professional, and in 2018 he was recruited by WWE to be recruited at NXT. He spent time at WWE’s multi-colored brand until his debut on the top list at the Superstar Spectacle event in January 2021. Beginning in July 2021 he continued his series of matches on Monday night in Raw. Finally, WWE began airing a series of commercials. With the arrival of his new character. He worked on several episodes of the main event until his debut on April 4 this year.

Do not forget to visit Solo wrestlingWeb with everything wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Web light, Twitter And Instagram.

Remember the next WWE PPV WrestleMania regression And you will be updated on all the news related to Solowrestling.