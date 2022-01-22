January 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

World War II aircraft discovered in India 77 years later

Byron Rodgers January 22, 2022

New Delhi /

Missing plane from EssWorld War II Found in the remote part of the Himalayas India Nearly 80 years after his crash after a complex search that killed three guides.

In the first week of 1945, a C-46 cargo ship departing from Kunming (southern China) was flying in the middle of a storm in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This plane was never heard of again. It went missing,” he explained. Clayton Quhles, An American adventurer who led the mission at the request of the son of one of the victims of the crash.

The voyage lasted several months, with a group of guhlas and local guides camping in the cool temperatures across the chest-deep rivers. Three guides died due to hypothermia At the beginning of the mission during a snowstorm.

The team that finally found the plane on an iceberg last month was able to identify the plane by putting the number on the tail of the plane. There were no human remains on board.

Bill Scherrer, The orphaned son who assigned the task, said he was glad to know where his father was.

“It’s sad, but happy,” he said in an email from New York to AFP. “I grew up without a father. All I can think about is that my poor mother got a telegram and never saw my dad, and she stays with me as a 13-month-old baby,” he added.

Hundreds of US military planes have gone missing in operations in India, China and Burma World War II, Due to attacks by Japanese forces or the weather.

