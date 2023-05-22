Workers say companies are fiercely resistant to union efforts

Once the union wins some elections, “it will pull out all the hurdles,” Mr. Pryzbylski said.

In some cases, the apparent escalation of corporate resistance coincided with a slowdown in union campaigning. At Starbucks, filings for union elections fell to less than 10 in August, from about 70 five months ago, and no Apple store has filed for union elections since November.

At Starbucks, the company illegally fired seven employees in the Buffalo area last year, shortly after the union won two elections there, according to a ruling by a federal administrative judge.

The Trader Joe’s store in Louisville, Kentucky, which was the company’s third to unionize, said Connor Hovey, a worker involved in organizing, fired employees who had been supportive of the union’s campaign and formally disciplined several others. Documents shared by Mr. Hovey show the company citing a variety of issues, such as dress code violations, delays, and excessively long breaks.

And before the recent union election at REI near Cleveland, management sought to exclude certain classes of workers from voting, According to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Federation. She said the chain, a co-operative that sells recreational equipment, had not offered such a challenge in two previous elections, where workers voted to unionize. (The union said the company backed out after workers walked out at the Cleveland-area store and warehouse They voted to unite the unions in March.)

Jess Raimondo, a spokeswoman for United Food and Business Workers, which is also seeking to unionize REI stores, said the co-op formally disciplined an employee in Durham, N.C., and placed another on leave and later fired him for a workplace action. which occurred after the workers had applied for union elections Last month.