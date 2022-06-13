Wordle 359 June 13 – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

Wordle fans received a brand new puzzle on June 13th. The new Wordle only runs for 24 hours, which means you don’t have long to crack the code and keep your winning streak alive. If you’re struggling with Wordle 359 on June 13th, you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free tips and clues, which can be found at the bottom of the page. Good luck and God bless you!

A word game that has spawned a thousand clones, Wordle is the perfect game when you have ten minutes to spare and need to unwind.

The concept is very simple, challenging players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. To do this, you will need to use the delete operation to exclude the different characters.

If, for example, the square of letters turns gray after one of your guesses, you can conclude that this particular letter does not appear in the word of the day. If the tile turns yellow, it means that the letter is in the word, not in the right place, while the green tile means that the letter is in the word and in the correct position.

The goal is to solve each puzzle in the fewest number of guesses possible. You can then share your progress on social media, and show friends, family and random followers how smart you are.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. And since Wordle keeps track of your stats, failure means you lose your hard-earned streak – something you’ll be reminded of every time you log in.

If you want to avoid losing your streak, keep reading for the latest Wordle tips for the June 13th puzzle…