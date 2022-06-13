June 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Wordle 359 June 13 - Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

Wordle 359 June 13 – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

Louie Daves June 13, 2022 2 min read

Wordle fans received a brand new puzzle on June 13th. The new Wordle only runs for 24 hours, which means you don’t have long to crack the code and keep your winning streak alive. If you’re struggling with Wordle 359 on June 13th, you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free tips and clues, which can be found at the bottom of the page. Good luck and God bless you!

A word game that has spawned a thousand clones, Wordle is the perfect game when you have ten minutes to spare and need to unwind.

The concept is very simple, challenging players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. To do this, you will need to use the delete operation to exclude the different characters.

If, for example, the square of letters turns gray after one of your guesses, you can conclude that this particular letter does not appear in the word of the day. If the tile turns yellow, it means that the letter is in the word, not in the right place, while the green tile means that the letter is in the word and in the correct position.

The goal is to solve each puzzle in the fewest number of guesses possible. You can then share your progress on social media, and show friends, family and random followers how smart you are.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. And since Wordle keeps track of your stats, failure means you lose your hard-earned streak – something you’ll be reminded of every time you log in.

See also  Refugees fleeing Ukraine now represent the largest movement of people in Europe since World War II

If you want to avoid losing your streak, keep reading for the latest Wordle tips for the June 13th puzzle…

General tips and advice about Wordle …

• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.

• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of ​​the answer.

• “RAISE” is a good word to start with, while “TOUCH” is a decent second guess. I also like to use the word “leverage” as an opening guess.

• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…

Wordle 359 Tips and Guides on June 13th…

1. Wordle 359 begins with the letter D.

2. Wordle 359 has one vowel, but it appears twice.

3. To give up something.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

What’s Next? Ukraine’s allies divided over Russia’s end game

June 13, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Low turnout overshadowed the French parliamentary elections

June 13, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Ukraine teenage drone champion ‘happy we destroyed someone’

June 12, 2022 Louie Daves

You may have missed

2 min read

Wordle 359 June 13 – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

June 13, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

India: With the onset of rains, heat wave begins to decrease

June 13, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Bitcoin Price: C trading halts, Binance halts some withdrawals

June 13, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Ozzy Osbourne’s life-changing surgery has been revealed

June 13, 2022 Cassandra Kelley