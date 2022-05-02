Wordle 317 2 May Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

It may be a bank holiday in the UK, but Wordle never takes a day off. Wordle 317 launched on May 2, and while it’s not a particularly ambiguous word, there’s a good chance it could cause a problem or two for players. If you’re struggling to solve Wordle 317 on May 2, head down the page for a bunch of spoiler-free tips to give you a helping hand. Good luck and God bless you!

It’s a fantastic game that has swept the world, and Wordle tasks players with discovering a five-letter word in just six guesses.

To master the Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 317 on May 2nd…