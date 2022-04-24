Wordle 309 Apr 24 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? Three guides to help find an answer | Games | entertainment

There is a popular theory that Wordle puzzles are getting harder now that the New York Times owns the rights. In fact, this week has seen some very challenging puzzles taking the rounds, causing me to end a series or two of winning streaks. Thankfully, Express Online is here to help, thanks to some spoiler-free hints and clues to help fans arrive at the right answer. If you need help with Wordle 309 for April 24th, head to the bottom of the page for some helpful hints. Good luck and God bless you.

Wordle tasks players with discovering a five-letter word in just six attempts. It sounds simple, but it can be much more difficult than you think.

If you want to solve Wordle puzzles, you will need to pay close attention to the color of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, displaying the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You will also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three guides specific to Wordle 309 on April 24th…