April 7, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints - Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

Cassandra Kelley April 7, 2022 2 min read

Wordle fans can sink their teeth into a whole new puzzle on April 7, as Wordle 292 runs over the next 24 hours. Since the new Wordle puzzle is causing trouble for some players, Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you get the right answer. Just head to the bottom of the page, where you can find some general tips and tricks, followed by tips for Wordle 292 on April 7.

Wordle tasks players with guessing a five-letter word in just six attempts. In order to successfully find out the answer, you will need to pay attention to the color of the tiles.

For each guess, letter tiles will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, then the letter is in the word, and not in the correct position. Finally, if the tile turns green, the letter will be in the word and in the right place.

If you can solve the puzzle, you can share your score on social media to get bragging rights. The app also tracks your stats, including your winning streak.

The only downside to Wordle is that if you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new puzzle.

Read on for your daily dose of Wordle 292 tips for April 7th…

Wordle tips and tricks…

• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

See also  Academy members blast 'disrespectful' TV broadcasts - The Hollywood Reporter

• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.

• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of ​​the answer.

• “AUDIO” or “ARISE” are good starting words, because they contain a lot of vowels. If you’re using “AUDIO” you might follow it up with something like “SPENT” to include more common characters.

• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…

Wordle 292 guides…

1. Wordle 292 begins with the letter F.

2. Wordle 292 contains two vowels.

3. A sudden military attack.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Kendall Jenner Reacts To The Weeknd To Replace Kanye At Coachella

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Ed Sheeran wins plagiarism case

April 6, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Wordle 292 7 Apr Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

April 7, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

Scientists have discovered the farthest galaxy ever

April 7, 2022 Iris Pearce
8 min read

MLB Opening Day 2022 – What to Watch, Live Updates & Quick Prototypes as Baseball Returns

April 7, 2022 Teri Riley
4 min read

iOS 15.5 – All the new features coming to your iPhone

April 7, 2022 Jack Kimmons