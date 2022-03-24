Wordle 278 Mar 24 Tips – Struggling with Wordle today? Three guides to help get an answer | Games | entertainment

Daily Wordle puzzles keep popping up, as Wordle 278 launches on March 24th. And if you’ve been playing Wordle since the old days (last October), the pressure will still be there to keep this winning streak alive. Fortunately, Express Online is here to help you, with a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to ensure you arrive at the correct answer. Just scroll down to the bottom of the page for the latest tips, and good luck keeping up with this winning streak.

There’s a good chance you already know how to play Wordle, but just in case you’re new to the game, here’s how the daily puzzle works.

The goal of Wordle is to discover a five-letter word in just six attempts. If you get it wrong and you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle puzzle.

In order to get the correct answer, you will need to pay attention to the color of the tiles, which will appear in one of the three colors.

If the square turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your stats, showing how many correct answers you’ve managed, and how fast you can solve the puzzle of the day – something that can be shared on social media for bragging rights.

Read on for Wordle 278 tips for March 24th…