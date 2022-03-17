March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022

Wordle 271 Mar 17 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? Three clues to help answer | Games | entertainment

Jack Kimmons March 17, 2022 2 min read

The work week may be almost over, but everyday Wordle puzzles keep popping up. Wordle 271 is published on March 17th, and will only be available for the next 24 hours. Needless to say, old fans can’t wait, especially if they want to keep those winning streaks alive. Fortunately, if you need some help with Wordle 271 for March 17th, Express Online has some spoiler-free tips and clues at the bottom of the page. Good luck figuring out the answer, and remember to come back tomorrow for the next wave of clues.

Playing Wordle has become second nature to many of us, but that’s how all of you newbies do it.

Fans are only given six chances to correctly guess a five-letter word, so you’ll need to use the elimination process to find out.

You can do this by paying attention to the color of the tiles that will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

You can share your score on social media (for bragging rights), while the app itself keeps track of your stats.

On the flip side, if you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific guides for Wordle 271 on March 17th…

Wordle tips and tricks…

• Do not use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, especially “a” and “e”.

• Avoid letters such as “X”, “Z” and “Q” until later, when you have a better idea of ​​the answer.

• “CRane” is a good word to start with, while “GHOUL” is a decent second guess.

• Check out Express Online’s daily tips below…

Wordle 271 guides…

1. Wordle 271 has three huge vowels.

2. Wordle 271 begins with the letter “M”

3. Wordle’s success is like something out of a Hollywood movie.

