Wordle 270 Mar 16 Hints: Struggling with Wordle today? Three guides to help find an answer | Games | entertainment

It’s Wednesday, the clock has reached midnight, and there’s a whole new Wordle puzzle to solve. Recent puzzles have been criticized for being too challenging, specifically since the New York Times bought the rights to the game. Fortunately, Express Online is here to make solving the Wordle puzzle a little easier, thanks to three spoiler-free tips and guides to help you solve Wordle 270 on March 16th. Just head to the bottom of the page for hints, and remember not to share the answer with people in the comments. good luck!

Wordle is a straightforward game, but in case you are new to the popular pastime, this is how it works.

Fans are given six chances to correctly guess a five-letter word. For each guess, letter tiles will appear in one of the three colors. If the letter box turns gray, the letter will not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, then the letter you guessed is in the word, and not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, then the letter is in the word and in the right place.

You can share your score on social media (for bragging rights), while the app keeps track of your stats.

On the flip side, if you fail to solve the puzzle, you will have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific guides for Wordle 270…