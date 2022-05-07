May 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Women’s Tri Sub 17 India has qualified for the 2022 World Cup

May 8, 2022

The Mexican under-17 women’s team has secured a ticket to the 2022 World Cup, advancing to the final of the CONCACAF tournament in India.

At the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic, the team led by Ana Kalindo defeated a teammate from Puerto Rico 5-0.


Thanks to the opening goals of Valeria Vargas and Alice Choto, the U-17 women’s trio once again showed their scoring ability.

In the 24th minute, Lyra Zirta finished the series with a third goal to level the ticket to the World Cup final.

The fourth goal of the new try at the match came in the 29th minute at the feet of Valeria Vargas.


With the second half and its end in their pocket, the women took their feet off the dry accelerator and dedicated themselves to completing the process.

Although there was still time for a goal, thanks to Tatiana Flores, in the 85th minute, he scored a superb assignment for Mexico.

With this decision, El Tri now enters the final, where they will battle it out for the US or Canada Confederations Cup title.


Also, the Aztec team set a record of 57 goals throughout the tournament.

