Women’s advocacy groups silence transgender swimmer Leah Thomas’ dominance at NCAA tournaments

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the controversy continues over the dominance of biological male college athletes, Leah Thomas Fei NCAA Women’s Swimming Competition In the past week, prominent women’s groups have largely remained silent.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Women’s Sports Foundation, Black Women in Sport, the National Organization for Women, Champion Women, and other advocacy groups for their views on the recent dominance of transgender athletes in the races against biological females.

None of the organizations responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

LIA THOMAS TIES FOR Fifth Place at 200 FREESTYLE, DISREGARDED BY COMPETITORS BECAUSE IT OUTSIDE POOL

Feminist advocacy groups face high pressure as they have to calculate support for women in sport with their public support for transgender women.

On its website, the Women’s Sports Foundation sets out its position on transgender athletes, saying: “The Women’s Sports Foundation supports the right of all athletes, including transgender athletes, to participate in fair, equitable, and respectful sports competition for all.” However, the group did not respond to an inquiry regarding Thomas’ case when questioned by Fox News Digital.

Critics argue that Thomas should not be allowed to compete against women because of the physical advantages they say biological males have over swimmers.

On the other hand, proponents say Thomas should be able to compete because the athlete moves on and identifies as a woman. They also point to the fact that the NCAA allowed Thomas to compete.

“We’re watching the death of women’s sports right before our eyes in the name of a false sense of equality,” Gina Ciarcia, a mother of five running for Congress in Virginia’s 7th congressional district, told Fox News Digital.

“The female athletes watch their hard work and extended dreams torn apart by biological males who are not talented enough to be competitive in male sports,” she continued.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

In addition, a group of women protested outside the women’s area NCAA Swimming Championships Last week, Fox News told Digital that they have “turned away” from the Democratic Party and believe many others have done so, too.

An activist with Save Women’s Sports told Fox News Digital, “I’ve been a historical liberal. I’d say I’m politically homeless now because I don’t think Democrats care about women and girls.”

The women’s advocacy group disagrees with Democrats’ push to include biological males in women’s activities stationed outside the Georgia Tech sports center to protest Thomas competes at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships last week.

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neill, Tini Sahakian, and Matt Wall contributed to this report.