March 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

IndianNews World

Women will be the focus of Casa de la India shows

Byron Rodgers March 8, 2022 2 min read

Within the framework of International Women’s Day, women will focus on Casa de la India’s performances from the first fortnight of March with a cycle dedicated to a webinar and filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Tomorrow, at 8:00 pm, this month’s Casa de la India India event will be hosted on the Casa de la India YouTube channel within the framework of International Women’s Day and will begin with a webinar hosting the ‘Pink City Rickshaw’. (Pink Cars), an innovative initiative of Access Development Services, a non-profit organization that aims to provide new employment to 200 women from low-income families in Jaipur.

Women will also be heroines in the second week of March in a cycle dedicated to the centenary celebrations of Oscar-winning Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s birthday. Women have an appropriate role in selected films, which will be screened on Broadway theaters from March 14 to 16 at 8:00 pm. ‘Mahanagar’ (‘The Big City’) is considered to be India’s first feminist film. ‘Kare Byre’ (‘Bimala’s World’), based on Rabindranath Tagore’s homosexual novel, deals with women’s emancipation. Also ‘Jalsagar’ (‘The Music Room’) is considered as one of the masterpieces in the history of cinema.

In addition, Gaza de la India welcomes spring through the ‘Bollywood Fusion Dance Workshop’ by dancer and choreographer Suresh Singh within the framework of the Holi festival on Saturday, March 19 and is organized by Lab India, Laboratory of Arts Scenic and House. Music of India.

At the end of the month, the exhibition ‘Under the Shadow of the Tree: Rabindranath Tagore School’ will be launched to mark the centenary of Visva-Bharati University founded by Tagore. The exhibition, which will be open to the public in Casa de la India from 12 noon to 2 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 5 pm to 8 pm, is dedicated to Bengali genius Rabindranath Tagore, with a special focus on his educational model. Early 20th century in Santiniketan.

In parallel to the exhibition, the Faculty of Education and Social Work of the University of Valladolid, in collaboration with Casa de la India and other institutions, will hold the ‘School of the Poet Rabindranath Tagore: Art, Science, Nature and Educational Innovation’ on May 6 and 7 and its registration is now available on the Congress website www. Open at .congresotagore.es.

