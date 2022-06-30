Winona Ryder checks facts in Stranger Things references back in the ’80s

Winona Ryder picture : Astrid stewers ( Getty Images )

Weird things is shocking- full of a lot 80s pop culture references hard to track– Unless you’re Winona Ryder, who seems to have an encyclopedic knowledge of movies, music, books, and more.

This is according to a new profile of Harper’s Bazaarin which the star participated David Harbour He reveals that Ryder has already corrected some of the series’ “minor historical mistakes” The creators, Matt and Ross Dover. “It’s kind of epic how her mind is wild and how it goes into all these different angles,” Harbor says. “She was telling them, ‘This song actually came out in 85, and she has it in 83.’ She knew all these subtleties they didn’t even know, and they had to change things in the script based on that.”

The Duffer Brothers themselves share Winona’s talent And the Her spirited filmography helped shape Joyce Byers as a character. “We just thought of Joyce like that A strong, loyal, anxious mother. But then all of a sudden Winona brings a whole new flavor to her, and we just thought how much fun we could have with her, getting involved with the supernatural.”

The unforgettable Christmas lights scene in Season 1, where an exhausted Joyce finally calls her missing son, can be traced back to Close encounters of the third kind (“When Richard Dreyfus’ character gets obsessed and makes a pile of mashed potatoes”), the childhood favorite of both Ryder and Dover.

There really isn’t anyone qualified to decide on ’80s pop culture from Winona Ryder, someone who not only lived through the decade, but was one of its icons. But fans will probably be happy to know how excited and excited she is about the times. For example, she was pushing for some Kate Bush On the show a long time ago this season Fan favorite Running over this hill Scene. The actor previously said, “I’ve been obsessed with it since I was a little girl” USA TODAY. “For the past seven years too, I’ve been throwing hints at my Kate Bush T-shirt wear collection.” In Winona (we still) trust.