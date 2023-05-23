Windows 11 adds one RGB lighting store

Microsoft is adding a much needed feature To Windows 11: The ability to customize your RGB lighting through the Settings menu. The goal is to create a hub where you can adjust the lighting for all of your accessories and components, regardless of brand.

Microsoft calls the hub Dynamic Lighting, but details on how the feature actually works remain unclear. We got a possible glimpse of what it might look like in a set of images leaked earlier this year, which show a new “Lighting” option within the Settings menu that lets you adjust lighting effects for all linked devices.

The RGB central controller can help solve the massively fractured RGB lighting landscape that currently has users downloading proprietary software associated with both their hardware and components. I currently control my RGB lighting setup with three different apps: Razer Synapse, Corsair iCue, and MSI’s Dragon Center.

All of these apps suck up a lot of resources on my computer — not to mention that it’s really annoying to keep switching between all three, especially when I’m trying to create identical lighting effects. While there are some third-party RGB controller software such as OpenRGB Aiming to integrate RGB settings across all of your devices, it would still be nice if all of this could be condensed into the Settings menu in Windows.

“With Dynamic Lighting, Windows users will be able to easily set up and customize their devices with RGB lights right from Windows Settings,” said Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay He writes in a blog post. “It’s never been easier to help all your RGB peripherals work seamlessly together for Windows applications.” See also NPD Group Reveals "Top 10 Games Played" in Q1 2022 (US)

Microsoft says it’s rolling out the Lighting Hub for Windows Insiders this month, and there’s no word on when it’ll be available to everyone.

