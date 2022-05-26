May 27, 2022

Willow Premiere Date Collection, Teaser Trailer + First Pictures Released By Disney + – Deadline

Cassandra Kelley May 27, 2022 2 min read

Disney + Thursday said that willowher original reality series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard, premieres November 30.

The news was revealed during Lucas Film A panel at Star Wars Celebration, where the series, from Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment, also got its first trailer, along with some first-look photos (see those below).

Captured years after the events of the film, the series introduces new characters and takes place in a world where brownies, witches, trolls, and other mystical creatures thrive. An unexpected group of heroes set out on a perilous mission to reach places far from their homes, where they must confront their inner demons and work together to save their world.

Starring Elie Bamber, Robbie Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Aamir Shahza Patel, Tony Revolori Warwick Daviswho reprises his role as Willow Ofgood, a reluctant farmer who plays a crucial role in protecting a special child from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

Additional details about the story of the series have not been revealed, although according to the information circulated by the actors of the series, it is about a group on a mission to rescue a kidnapped prince.

The new incarnation comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as show director alongside Wendy Merkel; Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rajwan are also executive producers.

Stephen Wolfenden directed the first two episodes After exits John M Choo and Jonathan Entwistle.

Davis appeared on behalf of the series at Star Wars Celebration today, calling his return to the character a “dream.”

Here are the first look pictures:

(LR): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis), Graydon (Tony Revolori), Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), Dove (Ellie Bamber), Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) in Lucasfilm’s Willow, Exclusive on Disney +. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved.
Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) in Lucasfilm’s Willow exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved.
(LR): Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and (Graham Hughes) at Lucasfilm’s Willow exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved.

