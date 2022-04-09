Will Smith was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, including the Academy Awards

“The Board of Directors has resolved, for a period of 10 years effective April 8, 2022, not to permit Mr. Smith to attend any academic events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Don Hudson said. In a statement on Friday.

Smith issued a quick and brief statement about being barred from attending the Academy Awards for the next decade.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” the actor told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Rock representatives for comment.

The decision came after “tons of discussion” about the consequences of being slapped on stage, one board member told CNN.

The Academy letter added: “The 94th Academy Awards were intended to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who have done an outstanding job in the past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we witnessed Mr. Smith display on stage. . . .

“During the television broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room,” the letter continued. “For that, we’re sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and the Academy family around the world, and we failed – unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Smith’s resignation means he is no longer part of the academy’s voting body, but it doesn’t preclude the Academy Award winner from being nominated in the future, a source familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

Smith could also still be nominated despite being barred from attending the Academy Awards because the “standards of conduct” present at today’s event “do not apply to award eligibility,” a source close to the Academy with direct knowledge of the rules told CNN. on fri.

The winner of the previous year’s Best Actor award typically presents the current year’s Best Actress award (and the Best Actor award winning actress). With Smith banned, the Oscars will have to break that tradition.

What happened and what next

The actor hit Rock while the comedian was on stage at the Academy Awards on March 27 after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, with her short hair.

Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to Alopecia areata

Rock did not speak deeply publicly about the incident.

Days after it happened, Rock appeared in comedy show in Boston as part of the “Ego Death Tour” and said “I don’t have much of a laugh about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I loved an entire show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still sort of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk It would be dangerous and it would be funny, but now I will tell some jokes.”

Smith publicly I apologise to rock the day after the accident via social media.

Smith also reached out the next morning to the show’s producer, Will Packer, apologizing for him and expressing his embarrassment to the producer. “Good morning America,” he said.

During the interview with GMA, Packer said officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were willing to arrest Smith for battery, but Rock said he didn’t want to.

In its letter, the Academy expressed its “profound gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”

The letter concluded, “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward the larger goal of protecting the safety of performers and guests and restoring confidence in the Academy.” “We also hope that this will begin a time of healing and recovery for all concerned and those affected.”