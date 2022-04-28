Will Smith: The Real Reason for Traveling to India | United States Celebrities nnda nnlt | Fame

After slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Will Smith Has reappeared publicly in India. The actor, who won the Best Actor award, was captured by the country’s media and aroused worldwide interest.

More info: LThe extraordinary reason why Will Smith missed the opportunity to work with Christopher Nolan

The 53-year-old translator was seen posing with fans in Bombay (India) in photos and videos recorded at the airport. But they did not catch him, Jada Pinkett, who traveled with him according to US Weekly.

This is the first general appearance Will Smith After the closet given by Chris Rock almost a month ago. This crippled his new films Bad Boys 4 and Fast and Loose, and sentenced him to ten years in prison for not getting a foothold at the Oscars. But, many wonder, why did the actor travel to India?

Will Smith first appeared in Bombay with a smile after the Oscars (Photo: Getty Images)

Why is Smith traveling to India?

According to people, Will Smith is in India to dedicate himself to yoga and meditation, which are for spiritual, motivational and reflective purposes only.

Dressed in white and with a Buddhist necklace around his neck, the famous actor was ready to cheer and smile for the fans and paparazzi he met in Bombay (India).

Local media outlets, such as the Hindustan Times, reported that Smith had traveled to India to meet the spiritual leader, Satguru. This is not the first time they have met before.

Will Smith traveled to India following the Oscar controversy https://t.co/kFQESoiLf1 pic.twitter.com/Lmg58FTWEd – Page Six (PageSix) April 23, 2022

The relationship between Satguru and Will Smith began two years ago, when a Hindu visited the actor’s home in the United States.

The actor said that he started praising Satguru after reading his book ‘Inner Engineering’. “I wanted my family to meet him and start interacting with people who were not attracted to the material world,” he said.

On that occasion, the protagonist of the movie “Bad Boys” shared a short video of himself meeting a yogi on his Instagram account, which also included his daughter Willow.

“The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a simple fact: you have allowed yourself to receive instructions from the outside instead of getting your thoughts and feelings from the inside,” he wrote in the publication, quoting a Hindu. Work.

Satguru has had an ashram (meditation and teaching center) in South India since 1982. He was one of the most influential personalities in India and was associated with many celebrities such as chef Gordon Ramsay, Matthew McConaughey and Maluma.