March 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Cassandra Kelley March 28, 2022 3 min read

Chris Rock And the will Smith He got into a fight during the telecast of Oscar 2022. Rock appeared on stage for an Oscar presentation for a documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith in “GI Jane” for shaving her head. Then Smith took the stage for a rock punch. Although it seemed like a joke at first, Smith returned to his seat and shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!”

many in Oscars The crowd looked dumbfounded by the melee. Diddy was the next presenter during the party, appearing to present the 50th anniversary celebration of “The Godfather”. Diddy addressed the situation by saying, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this problem like family. Now we’re moving on with love. Everyone’s making some noise.”

Smith publicist Meredith O. Sullivan came before him in the commercial break for a discussion. Also during the break, Denzel Washington got up to speak to Smith privately. Smith revealed during his Best Actor speech that Washington told him, “In your prime, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Sullivan continued to visit Smith during each commercial break after the incident. Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the Best Actor category was announced. Smith was nominated for his performance in “King Richard” and later won an Academy Award at the ceremony.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said during his speech. He later apologized to the academy and his fellow candidates for his actions.

Pinkett Smith announced last year She shaved her head after suffering with hair loss. In an Instagram post, the actor said, “Now at this point, I can’t help but laugh… you know I’m suffering from hair loss. Suddenly, one day… it turned out like this. Now, this is going to be a little bit harder for me.” To hide it. So, I thought I’d just share it so you wouldn’t ask any questions… Mama would have to lower it to the scalp so no one would think she had brain surgery or something. Me and Vixen would be friends… Period!”

See also  NAACP Photo Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Rock ended up awarding the documentary Oscar to Questlove for “Summer of Soul.” When asked in the press room at the Academy Awards about Smith hitting rock, Koestloff said, “I’m not talking about it. This is about the Harlem Cultural Festival.”

diverse I reached out to ABC for more comment on the Smith Rock incident.

Optional screen reader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jeff Carson, country music singer and police officer, has died at the age of 58

March 28, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Actress Karoshi Tran denies dating Quavo

March 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Actor Sean Penn threatens to melt the Oscars in public – Deadline

March 27, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

3 min read

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

March 28, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Mars helicopter ingenuity hits flight number 23 and can’t be stopped

March 28, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Far Cry 6 adds the intersection of Stranger Things and you can play this massive open world game for free | Games | entertainment

March 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
7 min read

Biden’s unofficial note on Putin sends shockwaves through the last day of the trip

March 28, 2022 Louie Daves