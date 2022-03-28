Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Chris Rock And the will Smith He got into a fight during the telecast of Oscar 2022. Rock appeared on stage for an Oscar presentation for a documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith in “GI Jane” for shaving her head. Then Smith took the stage for a rock punch. Although it seemed like a joke at first, Smith returned to his seat and shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!”

many in Oscars The crowd looked dumbfounded by the melee. Diddy was the next presenter during the party, appearing to present the 50th anniversary celebration of “The Godfather”. Diddy addressed the situation by saying, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this problem like family. Now we’re moving on with love. Everyone’s making some noise.”

Smith publicist Meredith O. Sullivan came before him in the commercial break for a discussion. Also during the break, Denzel Washington got up to speak to Smith privately. Smith revealed during his Best Actor speech that Washington told him, “In your prime, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Sullivan continued to visit Smith during each commercial break after the incident. Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the Best Actor category was announced. Smith was nominated for his performance in “King Richard” and later won an Academy Award at the ceremony.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said during his speech. He later apologized to the academy and his fellow candidates for his actions.

Pinkett Smith announced last year She shaved her head after suffering with hair loss. In an Instagram post, the actor said, “Now at this point, I can’t help but laugh… you know I’m suffering from hair loss. Suddenly, one day… it turned out like this. Now, this is going to be a little bit harder for me.” To hide it. So, I thought I’d just share it so you wouldn’t ask any questions… Mama would have to lower it to the scalp so no one would think she had brain surgery or something. Me and Vixen would be friends… Period!”

Rock ended up awarding the documentary Oscar to Questlove for “Summer of Soul.” When asked in the press room at the Academy Awards about Smith hitting rock, Koestloff said, “I’m not talking about it. This is about the Harlem Cultural Festival.”

diverse I reached out to ABC for more comment on the Smith Rock incident.

