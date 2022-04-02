Will Smith resigns from the academy over slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith said Friday that he will resign his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and “fully accept any and all consequences” for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Financial Times reports.

why does it matter: The academy said this week that it did Initiated disciplinary action. Against Smith, whose actions made headlines around the world. Smith, who won Best Actor that night, slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

what does he say: Smith said in a statement it was a “direct response” to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and unforgivable,” he said.

“You betrayed the Academy’s trust. You deprived the other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and celebrate their exceptional work. I feel sad.”

“I want to refocus on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the wonderful work it is doing to support creativity and art in cinema,” he added.

“Therefore, I am resigning from the membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

The Big Picture: the actor Apologize to Rock on Instagram Earlier this week, he said the joke “was too emotional for me to handle and reacted emotionally.”