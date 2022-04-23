Will Smith reappears in India a month after Chris Rock was slapped

Will Smith will seek spiritual support to overcome the dizziness caused by the attack on comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony last month. At least various Indian media echo his stay in Bombay these days, which is his first public appearance after the incident.

After the event the actor celebrated his statue as the best actor Williams methodThere he played the father of the Dennis Williams sisters Resignation For the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ban on participation in the company’s shows and events for ten years and the impact of this event on various business deals would have put the actor in an emotionally difficult situation. Rumors were circulating in Los Angeles that he had split from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the subject of Rock’s bad taste comedy provoked an angry reaction from Smith.

Sadhguru Zaki Vasudev, the spiritual leader of the Hollywood star, would have turned to a famous yogi who had met him while he was staying in the country. Finally, in 2019, when he filmed the reality show Bucket list., Explained what he wanted to do before he died. He then went to the holy city of Haridwar and participated in the Ganga Aarti or fire festival.

Was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. According to reports, Smith has arrived in India to meet spiritual leader Satguru following the incident in which Chris Rock was slapped on stage at the Oscars.

Images of Smith circulating on social media show him smiling, interacting with his followers and greeting those who register him on their mobile phones. He does not appear with anyone around him.