March 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Will Smith loves slapping and shows a fake slap to a young fan

Will Smith loves slapping and shows a fake slap to a young fan

Cassandra Kelley March 29, 2022 2 min read

TMZ.com

will Smith He is adept at identifying faces, even teaching little ones how to finish things off and give birth.

TMZ obtained footage filmed in November showing Will and his “King Richard” actor, Aunjanue Ellis, on the board of a ship. There was a question and answer and a little guy named Chris – Yes, we did not lose it on us – we asked how to fake the fight in the form of flicks.

Will Smith slaps

He decides to show Chris some movie moves, calls the kid up on stage and flaunts his slapping skills. Of course, he didn’t hit Will. this is Chris… Instead, he repeatedly showed him how to show that someone had been slapped, losing it hard every time.

We’ve seen Will before when he was has not been Acting, and slapping seems to be his go-to when he’s angry.

Back in 2012, Will was at the premiere of “Men in Black 3” in Moscow, when he named a scammer. Vitaly Sedyuk I tried to kiss Will on the lips. will dump it A slap in the back…not because it wasn’t justified, but it shows that slapping in the WS’s wheelhouse.

Of course, everyone knows now, will empty On Chris Rock Sunday night. Interesting… You see Will ascending to the stage with a clear intent, and it seems that it was an intention to slap, because there was no hesitation in his movements.

See also  Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reported to be reconciling - SheKnows

As we reported, LAPD directed her to Chris Rock after the incident and asked him if he wanted to file a police report, as it was an undeniable assault and battery. Kris refusedSo that must be the end of it.


ABC

However, Will seems to tend to put a hand in his face when he’s super upset.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Entourage creator Doug Ellen gets stuck in Will Smith’s Oscar controversy

March 29, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

The Oscar slap splits Hollywood and raises questions

March 29, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar for King Richard | Oscar Awards 2022

March 28, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

2 min read

Will Smith loves slapping and shows a fake slap to a young fan

March 29, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

NASA Budget 2023: Biden’s $26 Billion Proposal Paves the Way for First Human Exploration on Mars

March 29, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

Scoggins: Paige ‘Buckets’ is back – and she’s bringing UConn home to the Final Four

March 29, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Devilate Dune Sound Bar with 17 Speakers and a Rollerball

March 29, 2022 Jack Kimmons