Why the three nuclear borders between China, India and Pakistan became one of the most dangerous areas on earth

Two frontal conflicts with hostile neighbors, and All three have nuclear weapons. Kashmir problem in between India, Pakistan and China Make this part of the Himalayas one of the most dangerous on earth. A clash with all the spices to get Very rapid increase and consequent armed conflicts.

This week, at least five members of the Indian Armed Forces and two pro-Pakistan insurgents were killed in disputed Indian Kashmir. The New Delhi government has blamed the Islamabad government for the attack. The event occurs two weeks after they were recorded 28 targeted killings. Indian security forces have arrested 560 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, the Resistance Front.

At the same time, there were other sides Daily clashes between Chinese and Indian border guards. In the last hour, the Indian Army tripled its military presence on the 800-kilometer border. Only in the complex eastern part of Ladakh There are already more than 50,000 players. He quickly stored food and equipment at a freezing temperature and altitude of 4,500 meters before the area. Should be isolated for most of the winter. From New Delhi, it was announced that a full strike force of tens of thousands of attackers would be moving from the long and turbulent border with Pakistan to China’s increasingly dangerous border.

Hostility has worsened since India last signed a security agreement with a group called the Quad with the United States, Australia and Japan. In Beijing, the resurrection of that alliance, which is its basic purpose, did not take place properly. China has expansionism. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and moved the game there. The pro-Western government that overthrew Kabul was an ally of India. The Taliban have always had the support of the Pakistani military and have now added China as an ally.

The Russian and British empires fought with Afghanistan in the 19th century and in the United States and the Soviet Union in the 20th. Once the fierce Taliban return to command of the strategic country, The new Great Game is controlled by PakistanIts ally China seeks to consolidate its regional influence from Sri Lanka to Nepal. When the Taliban captured Kabul, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said The Afghans broke the “bonds of slavery”. China, which has not previously intervened in Afghanistan but has a strong alliance with Pakistan, is now attracting the country’s mineral resources. Its large lithium reserve, A key component for electric vehicles. China is also exploring the possibility of increasing the security of its narrow land route to Pakistan via the Karakoram Mountains. Protect your western part of Xinjiang Fighters of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) have taken refuge in Afghanistan seeking independence from Beijing. When Pakistan thinks of favoring Afghanistan against India, Not so in ChinaZhang Li, a professor at Sichuan University, told Chicago Public Radio. “China’s main concern now is to create a Taliban-inclusive and moderate regime So terrorism will not spread to Xinjiang and the region. Any further calculations should be viewed after that. “

In the Himalayas, although India has mastered the high altitude war, it faces the best financed and best-equipped Chinese army. China is five times bigger than India’s economy To counter Indian influence, it is investing heavily in the region. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to accelerate modernization reforms in the military to improve resources. The recession caused by the epidemic prevented a significant increase in the defense budget. By 2020, India will have spent about $ 73 billion on the military, compared to $ 252 billion in China..

After the Great War of 1962, India and China had their differences largely through negotiations and agreements. Unlike Pakistan, conflicts occur because the border is clearly defined on the map. India and China have never agreed on the delimitation of the 3,000-kilometer border, Also known as the control line. Indian officials say their Chinese counterparts are reluctant and want to keep the border uncertain as a “pressure ploy”. Former Indian Army Commander General Ved Prakash Malik said at least 20 Indians and four Chinese soldiers were killed in clashes in the Kalwan Valley last year, which has fundamentally changed India’s calculations. “The biggest loss at Calvan, in my opinion, was not that we lost 20 people, but it was Hope was broken. China does not respect the agreements signedGeneral Malik said.

Precisely, those clashes last year were a severe blow to Modi, who sought to formulate a formula for mutual prosperity with China. Since the inauguration of the Prime Minister of India, The leaders of the two countries met 20 times. Even the 73-day-long 2017 conflict could not break the friendship. During Xi Jinping’s three visits to New Delhi, they were enjoying meetings. And when Modi went to Beijing, he was greeted by a Chinese band that has been playing Bollywood soundtracks since the 70s. The Indian military leadership is more cautious than the first. The generals have been warning of Chinese expansionism for decades and know that they are particularly vulnerable in eastern Ladakh, where China has the advantage of the terrain – facilitating the movement of Tibetan plateau troops – and better infrastructure on its border.

Severe difficulties caused by mountainous terrain also indicate this tripartite conflict. For decades, the Indian Army carried out massive logistics operations in the mountains. It carries hundreds of tons of goods every day to stop 75,000 soldiers at the border And in the six winter months, when it is not possible to get there by land, it must accumulate large resources to enrich itself. Indian and Pakistani forces have clashed several times over the Siachen Glacier – well known as the battlefield on the roof of the world.

With increasingly turbulent and uncertain circumstances. This is a great three way game between Chinese, Indians and Pakistanis A latent threat to world stability.

