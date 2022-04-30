April 30, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Why the Milwaukee Bucks need absolute peak Giannis Antikonmo to defeat the Boston Celtics

Why the Milwaukee Bucks need absolute peak Giannis Antikonmo to defeat the Boston Celtics

Teri Riley April 30, 2022 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks held the most cards on the last day of the regular season.

They were second in the East, one game ahead of the Boston Celtics, but they knew Boston was the tiebreaker. The Bucks saw the lurking Brooklyn Nets as the number 7 potentially dangerous seed.

The Bucks effectively waived their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and all of their key players sat elsewhere. Jrue holiday – Who played eight seconds before making an intentional foul so he could score his 67th game and bring in a $306,000 bonus. In doing so, Milwaukee imposed an unpleasant choice on the Celtics: If Boston beat Memphis at their end, Milwaukee would jump to second – risking that showdown against Brooklyn. Losing to the Grizzlies (who had nothing to play for, and all five starters rested), the Celtics — assuming the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons — fell to No. 4. That meant a streak against the Toronto Raptors, amid grumbling, a key player was not vaccinated. At least one is in Boston – and therefore ineligible to play in Toronto.

Boston won, ranked second—and a date with the Nets. The Bucks avoided Brooklyn, but their maneuvers cost them the local stadium advantage in this massive series. For the second straight time after the season, Milwaukee will likely play ‘real’ NBA Finals in the second round — only this time without khris middleton In at least the first part of the series where he recovers from a leg injury. (I’m less convinced of the real “NBA Finals” framing this time around, given how awesome the Phoenix Suns were when they were healthy and the Golden State Warriors now raging at full speed.)

See also  NBA results: the only Celtics team to improve the rankings on the last day of the season; Warriors at No. 3; Networking hosts play in

Boston has by far been the league’s best team since January 1, scoring 38-12 in that span, outselling the opponents by nearly 12.5 points per 100 possessions. Anything over two digits indicates historical dominance. The team was No. 2 in this stretch – Phoenix – plus 8 per 100 ownership. For the season, the bucks are plus 3.2.

Jason Tatum He was the best player (by a lot) in a Featured series Kevin Durant. If he’s the best player in the series, Milwaukee is in trouble. With Middleton out, the Bucks need Giannis Antikonmo At his peak to beat Boston four times in seven attempts – with a potential Game 7 on the way. They need him to be the best player by a comfortable margin. Antetokounmpo is clearly capable, even against a Boston team that has more options to defend than any other opponent. He’s the most devastating two-way player in the league – two-time MVP and Finals MVP and seems to have overcome free-throw issues and can switch between all three front-court positions.

If there is ever a player who can solve Boston’s impenetrable defense, it is Antetokounmpo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Green Bay Packers finally add WR to Aaron Rodgers offensive, Christian Watson’s draft pick with 34th overall pick

April 30, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

The Duke Blue Devils have appointed Kentucky Wildcats’ Jay Lucas as their assistant men’s basketball coach

April 30, 2022 Teri Riley
5 min read

Vikings Project Louis Cinemas: Double the coverage in the First Scroll League

April 29, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Why the Milwaukee Bucks need absolute peak Giannis Antikonmo to defeat the Boston Celtics

April 30, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Metroid 64 imagines a 64-bit entry that never happened

April 30, 2022 Jack Kimmons
4 min read

UN condemns financial ban on French media | freedom of press news

April 30, 2022 Louie Daves
3 min read

Argentina to export 550,000 tonnes of soybean meal to India: US $ 220 million to enter

April 30, 2022 Byron Rodgers