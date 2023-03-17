Why the Mets will be compensated for Edwin Diaz’s salary after WBC’s bizarre injury

port st. LUCY – The Mets will pick up Edwin Diaz’s paycheck while the star is on the injured list after suffering a patellar tendon rupture in the World Baseball Classic, league sources have confirmed. the athlete.

The Mets wouldn’t end up paying Díaz because the injury occurred while he was in the WBC. Major League Baseball has insurance to protect the team in these types of conditions. As the New York Post first reported Thursday night, if he no longer has a running back this season, MLB insurance will cover Diaz’s 2023 salary of $18.64 million. However, it is unclear if his salary will still be calculated on the luxury tax.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said the general timeline for recovery from surgery is usually around eight months, which could rule Diaz out for the 2023 season. After undergoing surgery Thursday, Diaz is expected to begin a formal rehab program in about a week.

A person familiar with the matter said Diaz was celebrating with his Puerto Rican teammates after their 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic when he was injured in a collision in celebration. the athlete.

Under Steve Cohen’s ownership, the Mets have shown a willingness to pay dearly for the cost of winning. The Mets’ total financial spending for 2023 — that is, player salaries and the luxury tax penalty they will pay — is $445 million. Given this context, it’s hard to say just how much Diaz’s salary cost savings; It’s not as if the number would have prevented Cohen from spending in the future. He said last month, “When I do something, I don’t do something halfway through. When I’m around, I’m all in. I don’t accept mediocrity very well. And so I have certain high expectations. If I’m asked to invest in this club, I’ll do it.”

However, the Mets can take advantage of the paid salary. As a team with expectations of competing for the World Series, New York could be in a better position to receive more money at the trade deadline. The Mets would clearly prefer Diaz, the game’s MVP closer, healthier, and thriving.

(Top photo Edwin Diaz: Brad Penner/USA TODAY)