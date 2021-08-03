Why is India experiencing a dramatic situation again due to Govt-19?

The World Health Organization (WHO) The situation facing India in the face of the epidemic is described today Corona virus In the absence of sufficient oxygen, more intensive care units and bodies are burned in the open than “breaking the heart” because cremation is no longer able to receive them.

Why, after the first wave is successfully controlled India Want to face this situation now?

Many situations in the country agree:

On the one hand, experts such as Roy Gupta, a professor of medical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, have pointed out that there is a high population in media such as the BBC News. India With more than 1,300 million people – it acts as a “perfect incubator” for mutations Govit-19.

In October, a variant called p.1.617 was discovered, which some say is the eruption of lawsuits in April. However, many things about this variant are not yet known, including whether it is more contagious or deadly than the original strain or the British or South African varieties.

Studies reveal that the Indian variant shares some characteristics with these two variants. Corona virus And also found in Asian country.

Another possible explanation is the use of masks or easing measures such as social exclusion, after the first wave Govit-19 In the country.

The second wave, which began at the end of February, is at its peak last year, when there were 93 thousand cases a day, hitting more seriously than the first. Since last April 15, about 200 thousand cases daily Govit-19 And, in recent days, the number has exceeded 300 thousand.

Another explanation is the recession in the delivery of vaccines and the shortage of medical supplies, ranging from oxygen to medicines. Although the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum, has developed a vaccine for the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, only 139 million doses have been used so far.

However, productivity was exceeded to the extent that the government decided to restrict exports.

They also lacked key components for making chemical components and drugs Corona virus. Officials have asked the US government to lift restrictions on raw material imports.

Oxygen and artificial respiration are also in short supply, which has contributed to the worsening of the condition of patients in hospitals in New Delhi and other cities. Doctors used social media to search for oxygen.

Dr. Gautam Singh is worried when the ventilator announces that his oxygen level is too low and he is worried about his sick patients starting to suffocate in the New Delhi emergency room where he works. Today alone, 2,812 deaths have been reported, with an average of about 117 people dying from complications caused by the disease every hour.

With more than 17 million infections, India The second country most affected by the epidemic Corona virusIt was only after the United States that the international community began sending aid to Asia.

With information from agencies

agv