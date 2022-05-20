Why Amber Heard Was Almost Released From ‘Aquaman 2’: Agent

Outspoken DC Comics fans have gotten their wish to fire Amber Heard from the upcoming “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,” according to her talent agent.

viewers have A petition from Warner Bros. For months to remove Heard from the superhero sequel amidst it Controversial defamation trial With ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard’s WME Agent, Jesica Kovacevich, Thursday testified during the trial which Warner Bros. claimed. It was the company Heard “lack of chemistry” With her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa who nearly boxed her.

Kovacevic also discussed the 36-year-old’s career before and after her relationship with Depp, 58, saying that Heard He must become a big star After the movie “Aquaman” which premiered in late 2018 and grossed over $1 billion.

The agent addressed “online rumors” that Warner Bros. She wanted to replace Heard in her pre-recorded testimony, and also said she believed the studio wanted her out of the role of Princess Mira due to the bad publicity caused by the contentious court case.

Kovashevich noted that the studio, in her opinion, “does not want to hire someone with bad press,” adding, “Nobody wants this association.”

Amber Heard stars alongside Jason Momoa in the DC series “Aquaman” as his loving interest, Princess Mera. AP

This comes after actress Heard claimed earlier this week during the trial that she “had to fight hard to keep my career” amid her fight with the “Dark Shadows” actor.

“I’ve lost opportunities. I’ve been eliminated from jobs and campaigns. I’ve fought to keep my job and the biggest cinematic opportunity I’ve had so far. [with] “Justice League” with option [star in] “Aquaman,” she said.

Heard added, “I had to fight really hard to stay in the ‘Justice League’ because that was the time of the divorce.” The former couple were married from 2015 until 2017.

Allegedly she only has about 10 minutes of screen time In the sequel, which was released in March 2023.

Warner Bros. did not respond. For requests for comment on Kovacevic and Heard’s comments. Meanwhile, the The above petition Tooust Heard was published in 2020 and has since garnered nearly 4.3 million signatures.

Heard also confirmed during the trial that the studio They drastically reduced their rolestating that they “did not want a tacit.”

Heard and Momoa starred in the 2017 films Justice League and Aquaman together in 2018. Getty Images

Heard agent Jesica Kovacevich. Reuters

She explained that she was “doing an active schedule to shoot” the action movie Until Depp’s legal team launched a smear campaign against her.

In her testimony, Heard noted that “communication” about the film “stopped at this point”.

“I was given a script and then I was given new versions of the script that removed the scenes that had an impact on it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers, two characters fighting with each other, and basically taking a handful of my turn,” she said in Fairfax, Virginia, Courtroom. “They only removed a handful.”