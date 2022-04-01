Whoopi Goldberg claims that saying that Hollywood is filled with out-of-touch elites is like racism

Whoopi Goldberg set out with one of her fellow hosts on The View who called Hollywood elites far-fetched hypocrites, claiming the statement was akin to racism.

As the hosts on Thursday discussed the infamous slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Tara Sitmeyer slammed the audience at the event for applauding Smith’s award for Best Actor after the assault.

“They gave him a standing ovation,” Sittmaier said. “Which I think, again, goes back to why some people feel that Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites.”

They go out there and give these statements of moral superiority about things, political statements, and then they just stand there and give a standing ovation after [Smith] Just assaulted Chris Rock.

Goldberg, a member of the same Hollywood elite who is the governor of the Academy, seemed incensed by the statement and interrupted Setmayer to ask her not to issue generalizations.

“It really pisses me off when people start talking about people who work in Hollywood, not just actors, but all the other people,” Goldberg said.

So please, when you’re talking about actors, be specific. If you’re mad at someone or how they’re acting, don’t put it on all of us because that’s like saying all blacks are like chickens.

The back-and-forth takes place more than a month after Whoopi returned to the show after an eight-episode ban following allegations that she was outraged that “the Holocaust wasn’t racist.”

Venus and Serena Williams, whose father portrayed Smith as King Richard, also stood out.

Goldberg suggested that there is no such thing as a “Hollywood elite,” and that actors are like everyone else.

“I just want to stop with this ‘elite’ because, you know, a lot of us work for a living,” she said. We are working. We collect the check. We have families.

“We try to do the same, good things everyone is trying to do.”

It’s the latest snapshot of Goldberg previously being placed on unpaid suspension for two weeks after the infamous January 31 episode by ABC President Kim Goodwin for her Holocaust statements.

Goldberg faced a rebellion from staff who felt she had gone overboard with her deaf apologies for her comments about the Holocaust.

When it came to Thursday’s argument, fellow host Joy Behar backed Goldberg, saying to Lustmeyer, ‘You know, Tara? You can’t paint all of Hollywood with one brush.

Setmayer stuck to her statement and said that the entire Oscar incident was telling us a lot about Hollywood for the average person.

“I think there’s an argument to be had about the industry,” she said.

Sitmeyer isn’t the only one calling out high-profile celebrities at the Oscars, with actor and comedian Jim Carrey slamming Academy members for applauding after he slapped Rock.

“I got a standing ovation,” he said, referring to the time Smith won Best Actor shortly after the slap incident.

I felt that Hollywood was collectively weak. It really felt like a clear indication that we’re no longer the great club

“You don’t have the right to go up on stage and hit someone in the face because they said words,” said Carey.

The View hosts have repeatedly criticized Will Smith’s stunt at the Academy Awards with co-hosts Sunny Houston and Anna Navarro calling his shocking stunt “immature and childish.” But co-host Whoopi Goldberg stayed out of the ordinary with a different style.

“I think he overreacted,” Goldberg said following the incident. “I think he had one of those moments where she was like JD, just stop.” I see, not everyone behaves the way we would like them to act under pressure. and exploded.

Goldberg said she believed Smith would be able to keep his Oscar but that he would face “serious consequences because no one is okay with what happened.”

Goldberg was not present at the Academy Awards and stressed that she was not speaking on behalf of the Academy’s board of directors.

She added on Thursday that Smith was asked to leave the Oscars after the slap, but the Academy may not have acted out of fear that Smith would make a bigger spectacle at the event.

“I think he was asked to leave,” Goldberg said. ‘Picture – they’re back from break, now so [Smith] Just in case he’s struggling and you try to get him out the door and he’s still in front of the camera.