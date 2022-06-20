Who produced the Vince McMahon offer in WWE Smackdown?

Despite being under investigation and temporarily relinquishing his position as WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on SmackDown last Friday night.

McMahon started the show at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although fans weren’t quite sure how the clip would go to broadcast, McMahon entered the ring and simply quoted WWE’s signature tagline “Then. Currently. Forever. Together.” Then he welcomed everyone in the show. It was a short clip, in which he did not mention the investigation going on behind the scenes.

according to combat choiceThere was no product for the sector, and it was not included in the internal rundowns or scripts. Earlier in the day, McMahon resigned as WWE Chairman and CEO after… An investigation into the $3 million payment to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with. There is also an investigation into a number of non-disclosure agreements disclosed by the WWE Council, which are also said to relate to former employees. Shortly after news broke that McMahon was stepping down, WWE announced that “Mr. McMahon” will appear on “SmackDown” later that night, without explaining the nature behind his appearance.

While the investigation is in progress, McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will rise as President and CEO in the meantime. Stephanie has been taking leave from the company since May 19 But it has now been called back into action during this turbulent time for the company. WWE’s head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, is also included in the damning allegations, with no word yet on his future position within the organization. Further investigations are underway into the WWE Board of Directors and senior management for breach of fiduciary dutiesas revealed by Business Wire at the end of last week.

