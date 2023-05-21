Who is Atiq Ahmed, the Indian politician who was assassinated live on television?

draft *

BBC News World

May 16, 2023

image source, Good pictures title, Aadiq Ahmed fell out of favor in the last years of his life.

Atiq Ahmed, one of India’s most feared political gangsters, was shot dead with his brother last month outside a hospital during a televised broadcast.

For more than 40 years, the son of a horse-drawn carriage driver and a stay-at-home mother A sleepy town dominated by the criminal underworld Located at the confluence of two of the country’s holiest rivers, the Ganges and the Yamuna.

Mustachioed and white-turbaned, Ahmed moved between two realities.

At home, he was a loving father to his five children, raising pedigree dogs and throwing lavish parties. Mushairas (recitation of poetry) for their friends. A respected Bollywood lyricist was also present.

Abroad, he seized property and businesses, extorted money from merchants, wrote fake checks for purchases, and jailed his rivals.

image source, Sanjay Banoda title, Ahmed is close to regional leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (Leader).

A number of police officers and politicians supported him.

Even the courts were cautious: in 2012, Ten justices of the Supreme Court abstained Visitors It was decided to grant him bail.

Criminal history

Ahmed kept a long resume in the police files. He was the leader ofCalled “Interstate Gang 227” and racked up nearly 100 cases between murders and kidnappings.

He was a fugitive most of the time, but was in plain sight.

Since the actual number of crimes committed by Ahmed is higher “People fear him and don’t report hundreds of cases”Lalji Shukla, a former senior police officer in Prayagraj, a city located in the southern state of Uttar Pradesh.

He was often a prisoner imprisoned for his illegal activities, but he kept at it, he often summoned his rivals and businessmen to jail and extorted money from them, ordering them to be beaten. He posted videos of his abuse as proof of his serial dominance.

image source, Ankit Srinivas title, Lalji Shukla, a retired police officer, stopped Ahmed three times.

However, it was not until March this year that Ahmed was convicted in the kidnapping case and sentenced to life imprisonment. It was the first time Sentenced. Shukla attributes the delay to Ahmed knowing “how to operate the system”.

“He often missed court dates and threatened witnesses. Some people who weren’t afraid of him got tired after years of appearing,” he says.

But a few days after the conviction, on the night of April 15, it ended in a tragic way.

image source, Ankit Srinivas title, Atiq Ahmed was killed outside the same hospital in 2011.

Ahmed and his brother were shot A direct pto doRto do Television at the exit of the hospital in PrayagrajIn the presence of more than 12 armed police officers.

The brothers, who had gone for a routine medical check-up, were taken into police custody and were speaking to reporters.

Police have arrested three men who say they killed the brothers because they wanted to “make a name for themselves in the criminal world”. The murders shocked the country and the state government ordered an inquiry.

No more mafia can spread terror in Uttar Pradesh., announced days after the assassination of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh. He does not refer directly to Ahmad.

title, Many people gathered around the crime scene which was cordoned off where Adaq Ahmed was killed along with his brother.

His political career

Adiq Ahmed was born in 1962 in a Muslim neighborhood of Prayagraj. Little is known about his early years, except that he dropped out of high school and became involved in petty crime.

For the next decade, police say, he operated as a gangster.

He stole scrap metal from rail yards, obtained public contracts by threatening competing contractors, and expropriated land and property from others..

Shauk Elahi, popularly known as Chand Baba, also joined a gangster turned city councillor.

In 1989, Ahmed started his political career.

“If you look at the long list of criminal cases he’s been charged with, Ahmed is as adept at running a criminal enterprise as he is at serving his constituency.Milan Vaishnav wrote in his book When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics.

Vaishnav, a political scientist, provides a vivid picture of Ahmed’s life as a politician.

title, Ahmed took the crowd and spoke like a shrewd politician.

G.AnsterAndPeople like Ahmed joined political parties, or formed their own to protect themselves. From 1989 to 2002, he won five consecutive terms from the same Prayagraj constituency.

Starting as an independent candidate, he later became the leader of the influential regional Samajwadi Party. Finally, Apna, a minority party formed by a low-caste leader, joined the fold.

“Locals marveled at this weekly assembly, where Ahmed, with one ear glued to his mobile phone and the other attending to service requests from the constituency, muttered orders to his personal assistant or stenographer,” Vaishnav wrote.

“The party headquarters Ahmed frequented was more of an armory than an administrative office. The walls are impressively lined with imported automatic weapons“.

He compared himself to Mandela

In public meetings, Ahmed took the crowd and spoke like a shrewd politician. It mentions equality, secularism, social justice and women’s education.

“Education is the greatest love you can give your children,” he told an enthusiastic crowd several years ago.

When asked by reporters about his criminal background, Ahmed reminded them that the court had quashed 123 cases against him in a single day.

“Is there anywhere else in the world where so many false cases have been brought against me?” asked a reporter.

Ahmed has shown himself to be a self-sacrificing figure in politicsHe said he had little personal life because he worked for the city.

“He gave money to the poor to pay their medical bills and send their children to school. He helped Hindus and Muslims. But there was no charity in it. It was an image-building like other gangster-politicians do,” he says. Anupam Mishra, Editor ChairmanA prominent Prayagraj newspaper.

tooCame to compare With Nelson Mandela, said the respected politician also “spent 27 years in jail.” “Mandela was once a much-loved man. Then he became the most respected ruler of his country,” he observed.

Ahmed consolidated his political power between 2003 and 2007.

But just before the end of the Samajwadi Party rule and fresh elections in 2007, a horrific case marked his downfall and cost him the support of Muslims in his constituency: Two girls were abducted and gang-raped in a madrasa.

This sparked outrage in the community and although the police complaint did not name the goons, many pointed fingers at Ahmed and his men.

“Ahmed from this incident Stopped counting The goodwill of his community which was his biggest constituencyAhmed’s cousin Jeeshan Ali says.

image source, Reuters title, Ahmed before the Prayagraj court, days before he was killed.

Two years later, Ahmad lost his parliamentary seat. He never won an election again.

But he kept running for office, in and out of prison, maintaining his influence in the underworld.

Adityanath’s BJP government came to power in 2017. Since then, Ahmed Passed Most of the time in prison.

Unsupported

The cycle of violence and revenge unleashed by Ahmed continued after his imprisonment.

On a hot February afternoon, Umesh Pal – a lawyer and key witness in the 2005 murder of Raju Pal – was gunned down outside his home. The gunmen are suspected to belong to Ahmed’s gang.

title, The killing of Umesh Pal in February was caught on security camera.

Police killed Ahmed’s son Azad, a law student who was allegedly caught on CCTV shooting Umesh Pal and named as an accused in the murder.

By then Ahmed had fallen from the grip.

The police announced that they had seized and demolished the gang’s properties – houses, offices, businesses. Worth nearly 10,000 crores (to us$121 million).

Three months later, Ahmed met a worse fate.

Did someone order him to be killed? No one knows for sure. An epilogue to the deranged underworld of Prayagraj has yet to be written.

* Additional report by Ankit Srinivas on Prayagraj.