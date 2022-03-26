WHO agrees to establish World Center for Traditional Medicine in India

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of India have agreed to establish a World Center for Traditional Medicine in Asia, particularly in Jamnagar, following a strong investment of $ 250 million (22 227,148,832 million) by the Government of India.

The center aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine around the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet, according to the Health Organization. The new center focuses on four key strategic areas: evidence and learning; Data and analysis; Stability and equity; And innovation and technology to enhance the contribution of traditional medicine to global health and sustainable development.

According to the WHO’s own estimates, about 80 percent of the world’s population uses traditional medicine. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO member states have reported the use of traditional medicine, and their governments have requested the WHO’s support to generate evidence and reliable data on traditional medicine practices and products.

“For millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port to treat many diseases. Ensuring that all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of the WHO’s mission to help use this new center.” The power of science to strengthen the resource base for traditional medicine. I am grateful to the Government of India for their support and look forward to its success. “

Traditional medicine, the WHO points out, is the sum total of the knowledge, skills and practices of indigenous and diverse cultures that have been used over time to maintain health, prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. Its purpose covers ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal combinations and modern medicine. But at present, national health systems and strategies do not yet fully integrate the millions of traditional medical staff, accredited courses, health facilities and health care costs.

It is encouraging to know that the host country has signed an agreement to establish the Global Center for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). , Gujarat, is a commendable initiative, “said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About 40 percent of the approved drugs in use today are derived from natural ingredients, highlighting the importance of preserving biodiversity and sustainability, the WHO says.

For example, the invention of aspirin was based on traditional medical formulas using willow bark, a birth control pill made from the roots of wild yam plants, and childhood cancer treatments based on pink periwinkle. The Nobel Prize-winning research on artemisinin for malaria control began with a review of ancient Chinese medical texts.