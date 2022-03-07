Which tech companies cut ties with Russia over its war in Ukraine?

From social media giants to video game publishers, a growing number of tech companies have halted business with Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s an overview of what the major tech companies have announced so far. The list is growing and will be updated regularly.

Microsoft

Microsoft He said on Friday It was suspending all sales of its products and services in Russia due to what it called the “unprovoked, unjustified and illegal” invasion of Ukraine. The software giant also pledged to help defend Ukraine against Russian cyberattacks.

Earlier in the weekMicrosoft said it will not display any content from Russian state-backed media RT and Sputnik, that it will remove search results on Bing and stop all advertising deals with them.

PayPal

The online payments company shut down its services in Russia on Saturday after it stopped accepting new users in Russia earlier in the week.

A company spokesperson told Euronews.next that PayPal will continue to process customer withdrawals “for a period of time, ensuring account balances are distributed in line with applicable laws and regulations.” The company will not give a specific deadline.

EA and Activision Blizzard

The two video game companies have announced that they will no longer sell their games and content in Russia.

for Electronic Arts (EA) that owns the FIFA franchise, This includes games, bonus content, and virtual currency packswhich will not be available in Belarus either.

an Apple

Apple has temporarily halted all sales of its physical products in Russia, restricted Russia’s access to digital services including Apple Pay, and banned RT News and Sputnik from its app store outside of Russia.

In Ukraine, the company has also disabled live traffic and accident features in Apple Maps “as a safety and precaution for Ukrainian citizens” amid concerns that Russia may target specific locations with these tools.

google

The Alphabet-owned company has banned Russian state media from showing ads on its platforms, banned mobile apps connected to media outlets RT and Sputnik from its Play Store, removed publishers from Google News, and banned them from YouTube across Europe.

Like Apple, the company has disabled some live traffic and accident features from Google Maps in Ukraine. Research and mapping tools in the country now also point to the United Nations’ resources for refugees and asylum seekers.

In Russia, most of its services – such as Search, Maps and YouTube – remain available, and “continue to provide access to information and worldviews” to people there, Google said.

Meta (Facebook and Instagram)

On Monday, Meta announced that RT and Sputnik’s Facebook pages and Instagram accounts will no longer be available within the European Union.

On Friday, Russia’s national communications regulator responded by blocking access to Facebook in the country, in response to what it called “discrimination” against Russian state media.

Twitter

Twitter has also deleted RT and Sputnik accounts in Europe, in line with the European Union’s ban on Kremlin-backed news outlets that took effect on Wednesday.

These two Twitter accounts are now inaccessible across the bloc’s 27 member states.

Instead, a message appears that states “Account has been blocked.” The European Union has accused both state-run media of Spreading harmful misinformation via social media.

tik tok

The Chinese-owned video app is suspending new video and live-streaming uploads in Russia, citing concerns about the country New law to eliminate so-called “fake news”.

Like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, TikTok has also blocked access to RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

snap chat

Snapchat, the parent company of Snapchat, has stopped all ads running in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, and said it will no longer accept revenue from state-owned entities in Russia.

The company also pledged $15 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“We stand in solidarity with the members of our Ukrainian team and the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and for their freedom,” He said in a statement.

Booking and Airbnb

Both the online travel agent and the home rental company have halted their operations in Russia.

Airbnb is now also waiving guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine, and thousands of people with no plans to visit are using the platform to send money to trapped locals, along with messages of support.

Netflix

Netflix is ​​said to have now shut down its service in Russia.

According to VarietyEarlier in the week, the streaming service had suspended all future Russian projects and acquisitions, and four original series were suspended indefinitely.

Netflix cannot be immediately reached for comment.

spotify

The podcast giant has closed its Russia office indefinitely and removed all content from Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik, regarding what it called “Moscow’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine”.

Nokia

The Finnish network equipment maker said on Tuesday that it would halt deliveries to Russia in compliance with sanctions against the country. Nokia usually supplies MTS, Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia.

“Our view is that the safety of our employees is of paramount importance,” a Nokia spokesperson told Euronews.next.

“We have some manufacturing in Ukraine in the west of the country, which is also very close to the Hungarian border. We are actively monitoring the situation and we already have contingency plans ready for use if necessary.”

Ericsson

The Swedish telecom giant has also decided to suspend all deliveries to customers in Russia while it reviews the situation in Ukraine.

“We are very concerned about the situation in Ukraine and are following developments closely. Our priority is to ensure the safety of our employees there. We are also in regular contact with our customers to ensure operational emergencies are in a very dynamic situation,” a Euronews.next spokesperson said.

inspiration

Business software giant Oracle tweeted on Wednesday that it had “already suspended all operations” in Russia after Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mikhailo Fedorov called on the company to stop doing business in Russia “until the dispute is resolved.”

succulents

German rival SAP said it had halted all sales of its products and services in Russia.

“Like the rest of the world, we watch the war in Ukraine with horror and condemn the invasion in the strongest possible terms,” the company He said in a blog post on Wednesday.