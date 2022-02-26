Where is your Steam Deck pre-order email? Valve explains

Valve Gaming Laptop $400 and Up Steam . platform It went on sale this morning…but you didn’t get an email from Valve, I guess? I didn’t – As Valve has now explained, that is because they go out in small batches rather than out in one go; The next batch will not arrive until Monday 7 March; Then they come out in weekly batches every Monday, presumably during June.

Did you have a reservation for the first quarter of 2022? You should see your email by the end of March. Second quarter 2022? They’ll start in April, when I hope to get what I have since I ordered on day one (but who knows, The booking site got into a lot of trouble that morning).

And if booking says “after Q2 2022,” Valve says stay tuned for “news coming soon.” Maybe that means they will stop charging weekly at this point? Valve’s Q3 usually runs from July to September.

The good news: Valve won’t send you an invitation until your unit is actually ready to ship, you’ll have 72 hours to complete your purchase, your $5 reservation fee counts toward the sale, and you don’t have to pay anything extra for shipping—it’s included. However, you will have to determine if you are interested in becoming an early adopter. As I explain in My review for Steam DeckIt’s basically an early access game console.

Do you have more questions about Steam Deck that aren’t addressed in the reviews? Contact me at [email protected] and I’ll try to answer the FAQ next week.