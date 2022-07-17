Where can you get a free or cheap scoop?

You might not have felt like fries on National French Frying Day in steamy weather earlier this week, but National Ice Cream Day, which falls on a Sunday, may be more palatable.

Like just about everything, the price of ice cream has gone up year after year. However, the demand is steady. Premium brands are losing ground to less expensive brands, and new frozen products like ice cream sandwiches and sundaes sell better than regular ice cream.

Here are some ice cream stats:

According to Cincinnati-based retail data company 84.51 degreesThe ice cream flavor that most Americans shout out is chocolate, which received 36% of the vote, followed by biscuit and cream (25%). Mint chocolate chips and buttered pecans tied for third place at 24% each.

The company says 72% of us will get ice cream at the grocery store while 26% will get ice cream at the ice cream shop.

No matter which way you go, you can find free gifts and discounts:

File a lawsuit against the skittles maker: Lawsuit alleges known poison in rainbow candy

Baskin Robbins

Visit Baskin Robbins from July 17-23 Get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. Shopping online or through the app? Use coupon code BECOOLER.

Carvel

ice cream series Introducing BOGO Deal. Buy a small serving in a cone or cup and get the second for free.

Cold Stone Creamery

enjoy $4 off $20 purchases or more plus free delivery when you purchase through the mobile app.

Dairy Queen

Get $1 off any submerged cone At participating stores, upon ordering through the DQ app.

Dippin’ Dots

check with your local store To know when the two-hour window Giving away free mini Pieces of Dippin’ Dots Scheduled.

DoorDash: Ice cream shop

Too hot to even think of going out? Get $5 for every pint of ice cream Sunday with code ICECREAM5.

daz hagen

You can still enter to win free ice cream and merchandise by entering Hagen Dazs gifts by Sunday. Find out how to do it on their social media accounts.

Insomnia cookies

Get a free scoop with any purchase In store or for delivery.

Gas prices go down: Countries where it’s cheaper – and more expensive

salt and straw

Buy any 5 scoops and get Free surprise pint And free shipping until Monday. Or if you’re on a diet, you can enjoy smelling like ice cream with a sprinkle of your new edible culinary fragrance.

all foods

Get 25% off on ice cream Processors are frozen until Tuesday.

Yogurt

Real Rewards Members And the Get 3 points on any order In store or online.

Subscribe to our newsletter: The Daily Money brings our best personal finance stories to your inbox